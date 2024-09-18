Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has reported a series of suspected arson attacks on its premises, with fires breaking out at key sites in Bulawayo and Harare over the past week. The company suspects these incidents are part of a coordinated sabotage effort.

The first fire occurred on Monday at the NRZ Mechanical Workshops in Bulawayo, where 44 decommissioned passenger coaches were destroyed in the blaze. A second incident followed at the Shunters Complex in Harare, resulting in three more coaches being torched.

In a statement, the NRZ expressed its belief that the fires were not accidental, strongly suspecting foul play behind the incidents. "We strongly suspect that these incidences are a result of foul play," the statement reads.

The NRZ has launched an investigation in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to determine the cause of the fires and apprehend those responsible. “No stone will be left unturned,” the company assured, adding that those behind the attacks will be brought to justice. 

Authorities have warned the perpetrators, stating that “the long arm of the law will catch up with them.” As investigations continue, both the NRZ and the ZRP are working to ensure that the safety and security of NRZ assets are protected.

The suspected arson attacks come at a critical time for Zimbabwe’s rail network, which has been struggling to revamp its aging infrastructure. The destruction of valuable assets in these fires is likely to further hamper recovery efforts.

Further updates on the investigations are expected as authorities work to uncover the motive and identity of the saboteurs.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ZiG currency another scam

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

14 hrs ago | 879 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 753 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

14 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

15 hrs ago | 967 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

15 hrs ago | 2705 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

15 hrs ago | 172 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

15 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

15 hrs ago | 435 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

16 hrs ago | 1377 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

24 hrs ago | 2526 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

18 Sep 2024 at 20:29hrs | 795 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

18 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 1387 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 19:46hrs | 934 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

18 Sep 2024 at 19:35hrs | 319 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

18 Sep 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1212 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

18 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 1151 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

18 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 423 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 18:20hrs | 566 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

18 Sep 2024 at 18:18hrs | 310 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

18 Sep 2024 at 18:10hrs | 427 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

18 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 1612 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

18 Sep 2024 at 16:12hrs | 867 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

18 Sep 2024 at 15:47hrs | 130 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

18 Sep 2024 at 15:43hrs | 6242 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

18 Sep 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1071 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

18 Sep 2024 at 15:33hrs | 2331 Views