Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has reported a series of suspected arson attacks on its premises, with fires breaking out at key sites in Bulawayo and Harare over the past week. The company suspects these incidents are part of a coordinated sabotage effort.

The first fire occurred on Monday at the NRZ Mechanical Workshops in Bulawayo, where 44 decommissioned passenger coaches were destroyed in the blaze. A second incident followed at the Shunters Complex in Harare, resulting in three more coaches being torched.In a statement, the NRZ expressed its belief that the fires were not accidental, strongly suspecting foul play behind the incidents. "We strongly suspect that these incidences are a result of foul play," the statement reads.The NRZ has launched an investigation in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to determine the cause of the fires and apprehend those responsible. “No stone will be left unturned,” the company assured, adding that those behind the attacks will be brought to justice.Authorities have warned the perpetrators, stating that “the long arm of the law will catch up with them.” As investigations continue, both the NRZ and the ZRP are working to ensure that the safety and security of NRZ assets are protected.The suspected arson attacks come at a critical time for Zimbabwe’s rail network, which has been struggling to revamp its aging infrastructure. The destruction of valuable assets in these fires is likely to further hamper recovery efforts.Further updates on the investigations are expected as authorities work to uncover the motive and identity of the saboteurs.