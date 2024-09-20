Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
This year, authorities in Zimbabwe have recorded over 1,100 cases of debit card abuse linked to backstage black market dealers, highlighting the ongoing challenges of a protracted currency crisis. The revelations come as the government intensifies efforts to curb illegal currency trading and stabilize the local economy.

In statements to the Zimbabwe Independent, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu emphasized the seriousness of the crackdown, indicating that no political figures or well-connected individuals have been exempt from scrutiny. The RBZ has recommended the suspension of several government suppliers implicated in these operations.

Despite these efforts, the campaign has not yet succeeded in stemming currency volatility, presenting a significant challenge for Mushayavanhu, who had pledged to restore order upon his appointment at the RBZ earlier this year.

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency on April 5, intended as a structured currency backed by gold and other commodities, initially raised hopes for economic recovery. However, the ZWG has faced mounting pressure, dropping from an exchange rate of US$1
.56 at launch to approximately US$1
in the official market this week. In the black market, the currency has depreciated significantly, falling to around US$1, a steep decline of about 50%.

"The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) continuously monitors the abuse of debit cards, and as of Monday, 1,123 debit cards have been frozen," Mushayavanhu reported. "Some offenders have been penalized, while others have been blacklisted from accessing financial services."

The RBZ governor indicated that over 80 companies and 154 traders have been implicated in illicit currency trading. Additional statistics revealed that 912 individuals have been caught in the crackdown, with illegal internal fund transfers detected in 67 transactions. Notably, 25 cases involving high-value government payments related to currency abuse have also been uncovered.

Analysts, however, have expressed skepticism about the efficacy of the current measures, arguing that the reported figures seem low given the open nature of black market trading in Zimbabwe.

"The FIU has been monitoring traders on various fronts, including their banking trends, daily sales, and compliance with official trading rates," Mushayavanhu explained. Joint operations with the Zimbabwe Republic Police have been conducted to apprehend illegal foreign currency dealers and entities manipulating currency.

The FIU continues to monitor debit card usage among individuals and companies engaged in parallel market dealings across various sectors, including wholesale shops, supermarkets, government institutions, and others accepting Zimbabwe Gold currency. As the economic situation remains precarious, the focus on stabilizing the currency and combating illegal trading continues to intensify.

Source - the independent

Must Read

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

57 mins ago | 28 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Man kills mum with pot

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZiG currency another scam

16 hrs ago | 2494 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

18 hrs ago | 700 Views