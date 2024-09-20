Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has yet to fully exploit significant export opportunities within the European Union (EU) under a duty-free agreement, despite the EU's vast market, which boasts a US$19 trillion gross domestic product (GDP). In contrast, the African Continental Free Trade Area's GDP stands at US$3.4 trillion.

In an email response to the Zimbabwe Independent, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann expressed optimism about the potential for trade between Harare and Brussels to reach US$1 billion in the coming years, up from approximately US$750 million last year. However, he noted that only 200 Zimbabwean firms are currently taking advantage of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) established a decade ago.

Von Kirchmann's comments raise concerns about the effectiveness of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's engagement policy, aimed at improving relations with the EU amid frustration over slow reforms. He stated, "In 2023, trade between Zimbabwe and the EU stood at €658 million, with Zimbabwe exporting €346 million worth of goods to the EU and importing €312 million," resulting in a positive trade balance of €34 million for Zimbabwe.

The key exports from Zimbabwe to the EU include agricultural products such as sugar, blueberries, oranges, and mange-tout peas, along with minerals. Despite these opportunities, the limited number of registered exporters highlights a substantial gap in potential trade.

"The EPA, in place since 2012, provides Zimbabwe with duty-free and quota-free access to all 27 EU member states," von Kirchmann explained. "However, only about 200 Zimbabwean companies are currently registered to export to the EU, leaving considerable room for growth."

The EU has also been involved in assisting Zimbabwe in addressing its US$21 billion debt. The EPA allows Zimbabwe to export value-added goods without duties, making it essential for local companies to leverage this platform. "The EPA simplifies customs procedures, reduces barriers, and aligns standards, making it easier for Zimbabwean businesses to export to the EU," he noted.

To enhance trade relations, von Kirchmann stressed the importance of local businesses focusing on value-added products in agriculture and mining. This strategy could attract more European investment in Zimbabwe's industries.

In addition to trade, the EU is actively participating in Zimbabwe's debt clearance process, led by African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina. The EU ambassador co-chairs the governance track of this process, focusing on promoting reforms related to transparency and accountability.

Zimbabwe owes US$427 million to the European Investment Bank, primarily in arrears and penalties, further complicating its financial situation. While there are no specific bilateral discussions regarding this debt, the EIB is involved in broader creditor negotiations.

As Zimbabwe navigates its economic challenges, the need to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the EU remains crucial for enhancing trade relations and securing much-needed financial support.


Source - the independent

Must Read

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man kills mum with pot

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZiG currency another scam

15 hrs ago | 2387 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

17 hrs ago | 691 Views