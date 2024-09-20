Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands, Owen Ncube, officially commissioned 25 tractors today for the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA), in a move aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and improving rural road maintenance across the province.During the ceremony, held in Gweru, Minister Ncube highlighted the critical role these tractors will play in transforming rural communities. He emphasized the importance of timely deployment of the equipment to support tillage operations and the maintenance of the extensive 4,077 km rural road network managed by RIDA."These tractors are not just machines; they are vital tools that will support our farmers and ensure that our rural roads are in good condition for transportation and access to markets," Ncube said.Agricultural Productivity and Infrastructure ImprovementThe commissioning of these tractors is part of a broader government initiative to enhance rural infrastructure and boost agricultural productivity. The tractors will be used primarily for tillage, allowing farmers to cultivate larger areas of land more efficiently. This is expected to improve food security in the Midlands Province and help farmers take advantage of market opportunities by ensuring easier access to transport routes.Minister Ncube reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that the tractors are deployed promptly to areas most in need, particularly those with poor road conditions. The initiative aims to address challenges in accessing remote rural areas, which have long hindered the efficient movement of goods, services, and agricultural produce.Benefits for Local CommunitiesLocal farmers and community leaders have expressed optimism about the positive impact these tractors will have on both agriculture and infrastructure. Improved road conditions are expected to facilitate better access to essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and machinery, which are often delayed due to the poor state of rural roads.The tractors will also be instrumental in ensuring that farmers can transport their produce to markets more easily, helping to reduce post-harvest losses and increase overall agricultural productivity.Government's Broader StrategyThe introduction of the tractors is part of the government's strategy to drive economic development in rural areas through infrastructure improvements. By focusing on both agricultural productivity and the upkeep of critical road networks, the government aims to create a more enabling environment for rural communities to thrive.Minister Ncube noted that the broader strategy is not only about improving infrastructure but also about ensuring that rural communities are integrated into national development efforts. "This is about creating sustainable livelihoods for our people and ensuring that no community is left behind," he said.The Midlands Province, known for its vast agricultural potential, stands to benefit significantly from this initiative, with expectations that it will lead to increased productivity, improved food security, and better access to national and regional markets.