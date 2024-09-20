Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands, Owen Ncube, officially commissioned 25 tractors today for the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA), in a move aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and improving rural road maintenance across the province.

During the ceremony, held in Gweru, Minister Ncube highlighted the critical role these tractors will play in transforming rural communities. He emphasized the importance of timely deployment of the equipment to support tillage operations and the maintenance of the extensive 4,077 km rural road network managed by RIDA.

"These tractors are not just machines; they are vital tools that will support our farmers and ensure that our rural roads are in good condition for transportation and access to markets," Ncube said.

Agricultural Productivity and Infrastructure Improvement

The commissioning of these tractors is part of a broader government initiative to enhance rural infrastructure and boost agricultural productivity. The tractors will be used primarily for tillage, allowing farmers to cultivate larger areas of land more efficiently. This is expected to improve food security in the Midlands Province and help farmers take advantage of market opportunities by ensuring easier access to transport routes.

Minister Ncube reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that the tractors are deployed promptly to areas most in need, particularly those with poor road conditions. The initiative aims to address challenges in accessing remote rural areas, which have long hindered the efficient movement of goods, services, and agricultural produce.

Benefits for Local Communities

Local farmers and community leaders have expressed optimism about the positive impact these tractors will have on both agriculture and infrastructure. Improved road conditions are expected to facilitate better access to essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and machinery, which are often delayed due to the poor state of rural roads.

The tractors will also be instrumental in ensuring that farmers can transport their produce to markets more easily, helping to reduce post-harvest losses and increase overall agricultural productivity.

Government's Broader Strategy

The introduction of the tractors is part of the government's strategy to drive economic development in rural areas through infrastructure improvements. By focusing on both agricultural productivity and the upkeep of critical road networks, the government aims to create a more enabling environment for rural communities to thrive.

Minister Ncube noted that the broader strategy is not only about improving infrastructure but also about ensuring that rural communities are integrated into national development efforts. "This is about creating sustainable livelihoods for our people and ensuring that no community is left behind," he said.

The Midlands Province, known for its vast agricultural potential, stands to benefit significantly from this initiative, with expectations that it will lead to increased productivity, improved food security, and better access to national and regional markets.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

57 mins ago | 28 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Man kills mum with pot

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZiG currency another scam

16 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

18 hrs ago | 700 Views