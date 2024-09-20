2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two people were killed on the spot, and another seriously injured, after a bus belonging to Blue Circle Bus Company collided with a stationary truck and veered off the road, hitting a tree on Monday. The tragic accident occurred at the 75km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.Confirming the accident, Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, said the identities of the deceased could not be released pending notification of their next of kin."The first party involved was the bus driver, Owen Tendai Kuvheya (36), and the second party was Ilot Moyo (45), who was attending to his broken-down truck at the scene. The bus had 50 passengers on board, traveling from Harare to Bulawayo," Inspector Mangena explained.According to reports, Moyo was fixing his truck when the bus, coming from behind, collided with it."The bus hit the truck, veered off the road, first to the right, then to the left, and only stopped after hitting a tree," she added.The impact of the collision resulted in two passengers being ejected from the bus, leading to their deaths at the scene. One other passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.Moyo, who was attending to his truck at the time of the accident, suffered an arm injury and was also taken to UBH for medical attention.Police are continuing their investigations into the cause of the accident.