Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will not attend this year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA, due to a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Secretary, George Charamba.The statement confirmed that the President's address will be delivered by Hon. Frederick Musiiwa Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, who is already in New York representing Zimbabwe at the Assembly.The decision comes just days after a military helicopter due to fly President Mnangagwa from Masvingo to Harare crashed while taking off to go and pick him up from Bikita.Sources said paranoia among Mnangagwa aides and loyalists was "running rampant".Zimbabwe is currently navigating a series of key domestic engagements, with the President focusing on national and regional priorities. Minister Shava will present President Mnangagwa's statement on Zimbabwe's stance on global issues and the country's development agenda at the high-profile diplomatic event.President Mnangagwa's absence from this year's UNGA has not altered Zimbabwe's commitment to engaging with the international community, particularly on issues related to climate change, sustainable development, and economic recovery.This marks a significant moment for Zimbabwe as Minister Shava leads the country's delegation at one of the most important international forums, where global leaders gather to discuss pressing global challenges.