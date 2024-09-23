'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's ongoing economic and political crises will remain unresolved as long as the country continues to hold disputed elections, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Welshman Ncube has warned.Addressing victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 councillor Witness Khumalo over the weekend, Ncube condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, accusing it of selfish greed and a blatant disregard for democratic processes. He argued that electoral disputes, which have plagued Zimbabwe since 2000, are at the core of the nation's stagnation."Disputed elections have consistently led to the deterioration of our country," Ncube said, recalling the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's warnings about the futility of participating in flawed elections. "Tsvangirai used to say, if you keep doing the same thing and expecting different results, that is the definition of insanity."Ncube noted that, despite repeated elections, Zimbabwe's economic and political conditions have continued to worsen. "You participate in elections in 2000, there's a dispute, and the country keeps going down. You do the same thing for years, and the result is always the same - decline."He criticized the Mnangagwa administration for its failure to stabilize the country's currency, referring to the rarely seen Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency, and accused the government of turning a blind eye to the country's deteriorating wealth."Who among you have ever laid eyes on this money called ZWG? What does it buy? The wealth of this country keeps dwindling while those in power focus on their own gains," Ncube said.Ncube also lamented the deepening poverty and joblessness in the country, attributing it to the greed and corruption of those in power. "During Mugabe's era, he would take everything for himself, but at least he did it discreetly. Today's leaders flaunt their theft in front of everyone," he said.He called for a change in leadership and approach ahead of the next election in 2028, urging Zimbabweans to reject a cycle of leadership that fails to serve the people.The CCC secured victory in Tsholotsho's Ward 1 during the August 2023 harmonized elections, marking a small but significant win for the opposition in rural Zimbabwe.