Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's ongoing economic and political crises will remain unresolved as long as the country continues to hold disputed elections, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Welshman Ncube has warned.

Addressing victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 councillor Witness Khumalo over the weekend, Ncube condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, accusing it of selfish greed and a blatant disregard for democratic processes. He argued that electoral disputes, which have plagued Zimbabwe since 2000, are at the core of the nation's stagnation.

"Disputed elections have consistently led to the deterioration of our country," Ncube said, recalling the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's warnings about the futility of participating in flawed elections. "Tsvangirai used to say, if you keep doing the same thing and expecting different results, that is the definition of insanity."

Ncube noted that, despite repeated elections, Zimbabwe's economic and political conditions have continued to worsen. "You participate in elections in 2000, there's a dispute, and the country keeps going down. You do the same thing for years, and the result is always the same - decline."

He criticized the Mnangagwa administration for its failure to stabilize the country's currency, referring to the rarely seen Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency, and accused the government of turning a blind eye to the country's deteriorating wealth.

"Who among you have ever laid eyes on this money called ZWG? What does it buy? The wealth of this country keeps dwindling while those in power focus on their own gains," Ncube said.

Ncube also lamented the deepening poverty and joblessness in the country, attributing it to the greed and corruption of those in power. "During Mugabe's era, he would take everything for himself, but at least he did it discreetly. Today's leaders flaunt their theft in front of everyone," he said.

He called for a change in leadership and approach ahead of the next election in 2028, urging Zimbabweans to reject a cycle of leadership that fails to serve the people.

The CCC secured victory in Tsholotsho's Ward 1 during the August 2023 harmonized elections, marking a small but significant win for the opposition in rural Zimbabwe.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

39 mins ago | 17 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 75 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

58 mins ago | 71 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

22 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Farmer found dead half-dressed

23 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 4841 Views

Opposition now dead as dodo

23 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1803 Views

Zimbabwe's Water Crisis: Boreholes will cause more harm than good

23 Sep 2024 at 18:29hrs | 2065 Views

Wise farmers prepare land before the rains

23 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 520 Views

ZANU-PF official causes mayhem at Church

22 Sep 2024 at 18:22hrs | 4508 Views

Cheating hubby commits suicide

22 Sep 2024 at 08:24hrs | 3941 Views

ED's self-made prison: Trapped by power and paranoia!!

21 Sep 2024 at 13:05hrs | 3361 Views

Africa is full of contradictions; Qwabe twins are still VIRGINS at 26 years!

21 Sep 2024 at 11:01hrs | 2494 Views

We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

21 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 673 Views

Zim demining fund to create opportunities for women: UK Ambassador

21 Sep 2024 at 10:47hrs | 821 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with church over land ownership

21 Sep 2024 at 09:45hrs | 758 Views

Man kills sister's baby with machete

21 Sep 2024 at 09:43hrs | 1378 Views

Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

20 Sep 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1852 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife

20 Sep 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2346 Views

Teenager hospitalised after brutal bar attack

20 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

20 Sep 2024 at 13:50hrs | 2563 Views

Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe

20 Sep 2024 at 13:40hrs | 2269 Views

2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

20 Sep 2024 at 13:32hrs | 1479 Views

Currency crisis piles more misery on fragile Zimbabwe economy

20 Sep 2024 at 13:12hrs | 3396 Views

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

20 Sep 2024 at 11:55hrs | 1328 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

20 Sep 2024 at 11:54hrs | 3986 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

20 Sep 2024 at 11:48hrs | 316 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

20 Sep 2024 at 11:18hrs | 294 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

20 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 642 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

20 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 2351 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

20 Sep 2024 at 09:37hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

20 Sep 2024 at 09:35hrs | 5952 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1390 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1669 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

20 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1178 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

20 Sep 2024 at 08:51hrs | 1588 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

20 Sep 2024 at 08:50hrs | 947 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

20 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 634 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

20 Sep 2024 at 08:20hrs | 1061 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 757 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1045 Views