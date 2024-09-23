Tsenengamu quits politics

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former ZANU-PF youth national political commissioner Godfrey Tsenengamu announced yesterday that he has "quit" politics to focus on tackling corruption, launching the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Citizen's Task Force to spearhead his efforts.Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Tsenengamu, who has had a controversial political career, declared it was time for Zimbabweans to unite against corruption. "It is high time we must work together to fight this menace of corruption," Tsenengamu said. "We tried it when we formed the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe, but we realised that you cannot fight corruption effectively under the banner of a political party."Tsenengamu's announcement marks a departure from his previous stance. Earlier this year, he had indicated plans to return to ZANU-PF, from which he was suspended in 2020 after accusing high-ranking party-linked businesspersons of corruption. Yesterday, however, he admitted that rejoining the ruling party was a premature decision."The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Citizens Task Force was registered four years ago, but it was never operational. Now we are activating it to ensure we have a platform for whistleblowing and reporting corrupt individuals, regardless of their political affiliations or powerful connections," he said.Tsenengamu emphasized that his fight would be impartial, stating, "We don't care whether you are from this party or that political party. We don't care whether you have the support of that powerful individual or this powerful individual. We are not going to be fighting against institutions, but the individuals perpetuating corruption."His remarks come amid growing concerns over rampant corruption in Zimbabwe. Just last week, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga lamented the high levels of corruption, warning that the vice posed a national security threat. Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's pledge to fight graft after coming to power in 2017, allegations have continued to swirl around prominent figures linked to the government, including tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, who has been implicated in inflated contracts and mismanagement of state resources.As Tsenengamu positions himself outside the realm of politics, his new anti-corruption crusade will be closely watched by many who share his concerns about Zimbabwe's ongoing struggle with graft.