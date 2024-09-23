Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a major step which the Zimbabwe government claims will strengthen local governance, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officially hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to traditional chiefs this morning at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).This initiative is designed to enhance the mobility and operational capacity of chiefs, enabling them to better serve their communities and address challenges in rural areas. The vehicle distribution aligns with the Government's Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.The provision of vehicles to traditional leaders underscores the administration's commitment to empowering local leadership and improving service delivery, particularly in remote regions. It is part of a broader effort to equip traditional chiefs with the necessary resources to fulfill their leadership roles more effectively and contribute to the nation's socio-economic development.This handover follows similar initiatives aimed at reinforcing the role of traditional leaders in local governance and community development, highlighting their integral part in achieving national goals.