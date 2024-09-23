Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Lithuania's recent decision to donate 17 fire engines, originally destined for Zimbabwe, to Ukraine has sparked outrage, with political analysts condemning the move as unlawful and discriminatory.The fire engines, purchased by Zimbabwe from Belarus, were impounded by Lithuanian authorities while in transit to Harare, drawing the ire of the Zimbabwean government, which has called for their return.Prominent political analyst Advocate Obert Gutu described the situation as "shameful, scandalous, and unlawful," asserting that the fire engines, which were lawfully acquired by Zimbabwe, are the rightful property of a sovereign state."Lithuania has no legal right, under both public and private international law, to confiscate and donate the fire engines to Ukraine or any other country without Zimbabwe's consent," Gutu stated. "This situation should not be allowed to stand. Zimbabwe is being unfairly caught in the crossfire of disputes between Lithuania and Belarus."He added that Zimbabwe's involvement in the geopolitical conflict between Ukraine and Russia is unjust, and suggested that racism may be a factor in Lithuania's decision. "If Zimbabwe were a European country, I doubt such a decision would have been made," Gutu remarked.Political analyst Mr. Tongai Dana echoed these sentiments, criticizing the impact of Western sanctions that led to the confiscation of the fire engines. He pointed out that fire engines are critical for emergency services and infrastructure protection, and their loss weakens Zimbabwe's ability to respond to disasters."The confiscation of these fire engines is a stark example of how Western sanctions negatively impact ordinary people. While these measures are meant to pressure governments, it is the vulnerable citizens who suffer most," said Dana. "This underscores the moral dilemma surrounding sanctions, particularly when they hinder essential services."Dana called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, stressing that the fire engines should be released to their intended destination. "The people of Zimbabwe deserve protection and safety just as much as those in Ukraine," he said.Another analyst, Mr. Shadreck Mashayamombe, labeled Lithuania's action as "callous." He emphasized that the primary purpose of fire engines is to provide life-saving emergency services and argued that their confiscation only demonstrates how sanctions harm nations indiscriminately."Our rights are being violated," Mashayamombe said. "This issue needs to be resolved diplomatically, not by redirecting Zimbabwe's property to another country."The government continues to urge Lithuania to return the fire engines, as diplomatic efforts to address the controversy intensify.