Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sudden decision to cancel his scheduled trip to the United Nations General Assembly has ignited speculation about growing tensions within the country's leadership. The announcement came as a shock, especially since an advance delegation had already arrived in New York to prepare for his visit.The cancellation was made public on Friday, shortly after an incident involving a helicopter that was supposed to transport Mnangagwa from Masvingo crashed soon after takeoff. While the president was not aboard at the time, the crash has added to the aura of instability surrounding his administration. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is reportedly opposed to Mnangagwa's ambition for a third term, also skipped the Masvingo event, opting instead to attend his children's baptism, leading to further speculation about fractures within the ruling elite.Sources indicated that the decision not to attend the UN summit left many in the president's inner circle feeling dejected, as they had anticipated the trip would yield financial allowances typically associated with such high-profile engagements. "The UN General Assembly has always provided an opportunity for rich pickings for those providing close security to the president, senior government officials, and journalists from the state-controlled media," remarked an insider.The prevailing mood among aides and loyalists is one of uncertainty and paranoia, particularly following the helicopter crash and the abrupt firing of Colonel Tera, a high-ranking security aide. The incident has reportedly led to fears of potential purges among top security officers, with many in the president's circle anxious about who might be next to face repercussions."The firing of such a high-ranking bodyguard came as a shock to many," noted a source. "This marks the beginning of possible shakes and purging among the top security officers. The future of several chefs hangs in the balance."This year's UN General Assembly marks the first time since Mnangagwa took power in 2017 that he will not be attending, aside from absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. In his absence, Foreign Minister Fredrick Shava has been designated to read the president's speech at the summit.The president's cancellation of the trip follows a series of unsettling events, including an investigation launched into criminal incidents targeting his family, such as the infamous 2017 grenade attack that nearly took his life. Additionally, Mnangagwa recently dismissed air force chief Elson Moyo after a bomb scare led to an aborted landing at Victoria Falls International Airport, and reports emerged of an attempted laser attack on his plane as it approached Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Inquiries regarding the sudden cancellation of the UN trip were directed to presidential spokesperson George Charamba, whose phone remained unanswered at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, emphasized the importance of contacting Charamba for clarification.As speculation mounts regarding the stability of Mnangagwa's administration, the political landscape in Zimbabwe remains fraught with uncertainty, with many closely watching for further developments in the coming days.