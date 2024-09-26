Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sudden decision to cancel his scheduled trip to the United Nations General Assembly has ignited speculation about growing tensions within the country's leadership. The announcement came as a shock, especially since an advance delegation had already arrived in New York to prepare for his visit.

The cancellation was made public on Friday, shortly after an incident involving a helicopter that was supposed to transport Mnangagwa from Masvingo crashed soon after takeoff. While the president was not aboard at the time, the crash has added to the aura of instability surrounding his administration. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is reportedly opposed to Mnangagwa's ambition for a third term, also skipped the Masvingo event, opting instead to attend his children's baptism, leading to further speculation about fractures within the ruling elite.

Sources indicated that the decision not to attend the UN summit left many in the president's inner circle feeling dejected, as they had anticipated the trip would yield financial allowances typically associated with such high-profile engagements. "The UN General Assembly has always provided an opportunity for rich pickings for those providing close security to the president, senior government officials, and journalists from the state-controlled media," remarked an insider.

The prevailing mood among aides and loyalists is one of uncertainty and paranoia, particularly following the helicopter crash and the abrupt firing of Colonel Tera, a high-ranking security aide. The incident has reportedly led to fears of potential purges among top security officers, with many in the president's circle anxious about who might be next to face repercussions.

"The firing of such a high-ranking bodyguard came as a shock to many," noted a source. "This marks the beginning of possible shakes and purging among the top security officers. The future of several chefs hangs in the balance."

This year's UN General Assembly marks the first time since Mnangagwa took power in 2017 that he will not be attending, aside from absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. In his absence, Foreign Minister Fredrick Shava has been designated to read the president's speech at the summit.

The president's cancellation of the trip follows a series of unsettling events, including an investigation launched into criminal incidents targeting his family, such as the infamous 2017 grenade attack that nearly took his life. Additionally, Mnangagwa recently dismissed air force chief Elson Moyo after a bomb scare led to an aborted landing at Victoria Falls International Airport, and reports emerged of an attempted laser attack on his plane as it approached Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Inquiries regarding the sudden cancellation of the UN trip were directed to presidential spokesperson George Charamba, whose phone remained unanswered at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, emphasized the importance of contacting Charamba for clarification.

As speculation mounts regarding the stability of Mnangagwa's administration, the political landscape in Zimbabwe remains fraught with uncertainty, with many closely watching for further developments in the coming days.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

6 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Khama Billiat shines

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

9 hrs ago | 82 Views