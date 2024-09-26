Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

News / Local

In a distressing echo of past land disputes, villagers residing at Arnold Farm, commonly known as Manzou, are reportedly facing pressures to vacate their homes to make way for First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa. This development has reignited painful memories from the tenure of former President Robert Mugabe, when the villagers endured severe hardships during previous eviction attempts.The 1,245-hectare farm, located near the scenic Mazowe Dam, has long been a contentious site, particularly during the 2017 period when villagers faced humiliation and trauma amid attempted evictions led by then-First Lady Grace Mugabe. The villagers were ultimately spared from eviction by a High Court order that barred Grace from taking possession of the land.Now, fresh fears have emerged as reports indicate that unidentified individuals have recently visited the farm, erecting cabins and claiming to represent the First Lady's interests. Innocent Dube, spokesperson for the Arnold Farm Villagers Association, disclosed that during a meeting with Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Christopher Magogo, they were informed that the government was seeking to relocate them to accommodate the First Lady's ambitions."Our provincial affairs minister told us they are looking for a place to put us as the First Lady wants the area," Dube revealed. "There are people who came and erected cabins and pegs saying they are from the First Lady's office. We have 5,000 villagers who are going to be affected if we are evicted."Villagers have expressed their deep anxiety about the potential eviction, with one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, recounting their traumatic experience during the previous attempts to displace them. "In 2017, I was arrested and tortured after resisting a farm grab by former First Lady Grace Mugabe, so I pray that what happened does not happen to me again," the villager stated.Another resident, Tryson Dice, described the emotional toll the situation has taken on the community, emphasizing their feeling of being treated as if they were not citizens of Zimbabwe. "The Minister of Agriculture has been evasive on the matter," Dice said. "This case should be discussed in Parliament."Long-time resident Locadia Mabasa, who has lived on the farm since the land reform program began in 2000, expressed her fears regarding the impending situation. "We do not know what the future holds for us," she said.Attempts to contact both Minister Magogo and Lands Minister Anxious Masuka for comment were unsuccessful, as both officials did not respond to phone calls.The villagers' plight recalls the turbulent history of land reform in Zimbabwe, where previous government actions have led to violence and significant human rights violations. In March 2017, police forcibly evicted villagers from Arnold Farm, demolishing their homes and destroying crops in the name of establishing a national monument and expanding business interests associated with Grace Mugabe.The community subsequently sought legal assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, resulting in a High Court ruling that favored the villagers and halted their eviction.As the villagers now face another potential eviction under the current administration, their call for dialogue and protection remains urgent, as they strive to defend their rights and secure their homes.