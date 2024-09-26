Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a distressing echo of past land disputes, villagers residing at Arnold Farm, commonly known as Manzou, are reportedly facing pressures to vacate their homes to make way for First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa. This development has reignited painful memories from the tenure of former President Robert Mugabe, when the villagers endured severe hardships during previous eviction attempts.

The 1,245-hectare farm, located near the scenic Mazowe Dam, has long been a contentious site, particularly during the 2017 period when villagers faced humiliation and trauma amid attempted evictions led by then-First Lady Grace Mugabe. The villagers were ultimately spared from eviction by a High Court order that barred Grace from taking possession of the land.

Now, fresh fears have emerged as reports indicate that unidentified individuals have recently visited the farm, erecting cabins and claiming to represent the First Lady's interests. Innocent Dube, spokesperson for the Arnold Farm Villagers Association, disclosed that during a meeting with Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Christopher Magogo, they were informed that the government was seeking to relocate them to accommodate the First Lady's ambitions.

"Our provincial affairs minister told us they are looking for a place to put us as the First Lady wants the area," Dube revealed. "There are people who came and erected cabins and pegs saying they are from the First Lady's office. We have 5,000 villagers who are going to be affected if we are evicted."

Villagers have expressed their deep anxiety about the potential eviction, with one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, recounting their traumatic experience during the previous attempts to displace them. "In 2017, I was arrested and tortured after resisting a farm grab by former First Lady Grace Mugabe, so I pray that what happened does not happen to me again," the villager stated.

Another resident, Tryson Dice, described the emotional toll the situation has taken on the community, emphasizing their feeling of being treated as if they were not citizens of Zimbabwe. "The Minister of Agriculture has been evasive on the matter," Dice said. "This case should be discussed in Parliament."

Long-time resident Locadia Mabasa, who has lived on the farm since the land reform program began in 2000, expressed her fears regarding the impending situation. "We do not know what the future holds for us," she said.

Attempts to contact both Minister Magogo and Lands Minister Anxious Masuka for comment were unsuccessful, as both officials did not respond to phone calls.

The villagers' plight recalls the turbulent history of land reform in Zimbabwe, where previous government actions have led to violence and significant human rights violations. In March 2017, police forcibly evicted villagers from Arnold Farm, demolishing their homes and destroying crops in the name of establishing a national monument and expanding business interests associated with Grace Mugabe.

The community subsequently sought legal assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, resulting in a High Court ruling that favored the villagers and halted their eviction.

As the villagers now face another potential eviction under the current administration, their call for dialogue and protection remains urgent, as they strive to defend their rights and secure their homes.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

7 hrs ago | 60 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Khama Billiat shines

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

8 hrs ago | 81 Views