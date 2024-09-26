Latest News Editor's Choice


War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

by Staff reporter
In a significant political development, war veterans have publicly declared their opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's push for a third term as part of the ED2030 campaign, signaling widening divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party. This decision comes amid mounting concerns over Mnangagwa's failure to address the calls for his extended presidency, which critics argue undermines his credibility.

During an interview with The Standard, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Andrease Mathibela emphasized the veterans' discontent with the president's lack of action against those promoting the 2030 agenda. "What really perplexes the society at large is when the people that surround him sing at every opportunity in his presence about 2030, saying that Mnangagwa will be there; he does not stop them," Mathibela said.

ZNLWVA is currently divided into three factions led by different leaders, including ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Moffat Marashwa. Mathibela voiced concerns that Mnangagwa's silence on the issue of "malcontents" campaigning for an extended term suggests tacit approval. "Some can't help concluding that he is in support of that. To some of us, we stand by the mere fact that he has publicly said he is not going to stand post-2028," he added.

The war veterans convened in Harare recently to discuss their position on the ED2030 campaign. Mathibela noted that the prevailing sentiment among the veterans is one of displeasure regarding the push for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the legally permitted term. He reiterated that the challenges facing their welfare stem from contemporary political maneuvers.

"War veterans are displeased and concerned about the issue of 2030 because when we look at it, who is going to benefit from these initiatives?" Mathibela questioned, highlighting that the supporters of the agenda are a small group primarily seeking personal gain. "Imagine only 50 bootlickers… Some of them are tenderpreneurs, some are basically plainly overzealous individuals who seek relevance at a wrong spot."

The push for the 2030 agenda has reportedly received backing from ZANU-PF's youth and women's leagues, as well as various provincial executives and ministers, who are under pressure to endorse the constitutional amendment. However, Mathibela and his colleagues have drawn a firm line against this approach, arguing that the needs of the nation should not be subordinated to the interests of a select few.

"You can't talk of 2030; we should be talking about 2024 now to say what is happening, are we happy, are we benefiting?" he stated. The war veterans' rejection of the 2030 agenda comes at a time when Zimbabwe's economy is facing severe challenges, including soaring prices for basic commodities and widespread poverty among citizens.

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in April has further exacerbated economic instability, with reports indicating that some service providers are now rejecting the ZiG in favor of U.S. dollars for transactions. Mathibela remarked that the veterans are actively reaching out to citizens, including members of ZANU-PF, to reject the 2030 agenda and to promote a political discourse centered around the needs of the populace.

"We are busy consulting and doing interfaces with different constituencies," he affirmed, reiterating that the struggle for independence was fought to achieve political and economic freedom for all Zimbabweans, not to support individual ambitions or dynasties. As tensions within ZANU-PF continue to rise, the war veterans' stance could have significant implications for the party's future and Mnangagwa's political aspirations.

