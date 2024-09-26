News / Local

by Staff reporter

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo has confirmed former Zanu-PF MP for Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna faked his graduation with a purported Bachelor of Laws degree.The controversial Zanu-PF Central Committee member tried to pull a fast one when he gate crashed the esteemed institution's graduation ceremony recently decked out in a gown and smiling from ear-to-ear in self-appreciation.It turned out Nduna had no business being near a graduation event after it emerged he had failed some of his modules.A UZ circular authored by the department of Undergraduate Programmes also listed Nduna among students who failed their courses."The following students were meant to graduate in 2024 but could not meet the graduation requirements since they had some outstanding courses," read the circular."They are therefore requested to register the failed courses with the Students and Registration Office so that they can repeat them in the 2024/2025 academic year."Reached for comment, Nduna referred questions to the Vice Chancellor."I beg you to speak to Professor Mapfumo. I did not see that memo that you are referring to. Ndokumbirawo mutaure navaMapfumo," Nduna said.On his part, Mapfumo did not mince his words in saying the politician did not graduate as purported."He was not on the list (of graduating students); which means he did not graduate."You can check the list to see all the graduates, I can't speak any further than that but yes, he was not on the list," he said.It is not the first time the Zanu-PF politician has performed a Machiavellian act to get what he wants.In 2018, Nduna was sworn in to parliament as a lawmaker and went on to enjoy the full perks of a duly elected legislator even when official results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicated he had lost to his opposition challenger Gift Konjana.