100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

Despite the 100-day milestone since President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity (GNU) was established, black trade unions, particularly those aligned with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), continue to reject the coalition government.While many South Africans have come to terms with the GNU, and some departments under the new executive have gained public favor, discontent remains in influential labor circles.Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber have earned praise for their revitalization efforts within their respective departments. However, key organizations like the South African Communist Party (SACP) and trade unions affiliated with Cosatu remain critical and distant from the celebrations surrounding the GNU’s achievements.Addressing concerns at the 10th national congress of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in Boksburg, Deputy President Paul Mashatile sought to reassure union members that workers' rights would be protected under the coalition government. Mashatile acknowledged that the involvement of certain GNU partners had caused apprehension among labor organizations."I know that at the beginning of the GNU, there was a lot of concern that some of the partners with us … don't want workers," Mashatile said. "We are aware of that, and there was a worry that some of them might try to use the GNU to reverse the gains that workers have achieved over time. I want to say on behalf of the ANC, over our dead body. That will never happen. We will defend the gains of the workers of this country to the end."Sadtu, which represents thousands of teachers across the country, voiced concerns about the state of education funding, following warnings from Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. The minister revealed a budget shortfall of R118 billion in the education sector, a consequence of national budget cuts. Sadtu delegates, numbering nearly 2,000, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of education, citing frozen teacher posts, the non-renewal of temporary teaching positions, and rising class sizes as major issues affecting the quality of education.The ongoing tension between the GNU and labor unions highlights the complexities of the coalition government, particularly as Ramaphosa’s administration seeks to balance the demands of different political stakeholders while maintaining the gains of South Africa's labor movement.