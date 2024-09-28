Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

by Zimbabwe Democracy Institute
23 secs ago | Views
Retired Justice Sello Nare, Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), has passed away at the age of 81.

A family spokesperson, Lesley Ncube, confirmed the news to CITE, stating that Nare died on Saturday night at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he had been receiving specialist medical care following a prolonged illness.

Born in 1943 in Ward 19, Kafusi, Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, Nare had an illustrious career spanning education, law, and national reconciliation.

"Nare attended Kafusi Primary School and later received a bursary to study at Dadaya Mission. His early career began in education, where he trained as a teacher. He worked as a primary school teacher in Zvishavane and Gwanda between 1963 and 1970 and later served as a headmaster from 1971 to 1973. He taught at several schools, including Chegato and Msume, before eventually pursuing a legal career," Ncube said.

Ncube noted that Nare's interest in the legal profession grew during his time as a teacher, which led him to join the Judicial Services Commission (JSC). There, he rose through the ranks from court interpreter to judge.

"He had a strong passion for both education and law. While serving as a teacher, his interest in the legal profession blossomed, and after independence, he dedicated himself fully to the field," Ncube added.

Fluent in six local languages - Sotho, Ndebele, Shona, Venda, Nyanja, and English - Nare was also knowledgeable in Kalanga and Shangani and had a strong understanding of Nambya, which aided his work as a court interpreter.

"He trained at the Judicial College before being appointed a magistrate in the early 1980s. Nare also studied for his LLB with UNISA," said the family spokesperson.

Nare's legal career saw him serve in various capacities across Zimbabwe, including as a magistrate in Bulawayo, Hwange, and Chiredzi, and later as the provincial magistrate for Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North.

"He was promoted to regional magistrate in Harare in 1993 and later served as Senior Regional Magistrate in Mutare before taking on the role of President of the Administrative Court in Bulawayo in 2003," Ncube said.

In 2006, Nare was appointed President of the Labour Court in Bulawayo, a position he held until his retirement in 2013.

Ncube highlighted that Nare's contributions to the legal field culminated in his appointment as NPRC Chairperson in March 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This was a key role in Zimbabwe's peacebuilding efforts, succeeding the late Cyril Ndebele, who passed away in 2016.

"Justice Nare was deeply committed to nation-building and peace. He travelled across the country, advocating for reconciliation and unity until his retirement," Ncube said.

"He was a humble and ethical man, deeply devoted to his church and faith, and committed to serving his country."

In addition to his legal work, Nare was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Bulawayo, where he served as an elder. He was also active in academia, chairing the Lupane State University Staff Disciplinary Committee in 2014.

"An avid farmer, Nare tended to his farm in Marula and maintained a garden at his home in Belleview, Bulawayo," added the family spokesperson.

"The legal sector is poorer without him. Nare was a peacebuilder, not only within the country but also within his family and church."

Nare is survived by his wife, Leticia Gladys Nare, three children, and 11 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

29 mins ago | 4 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 4 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

31 mins ago | 3 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

32 mins ago | 9 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

33 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

34 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

42 mins ago | 9 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

43 mins ago | 36 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

44 mins ago | 12 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

44 mins ago | 10 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

45 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

48 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

50 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

50 mins ago | 20 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

53 mins ago | 23 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

54 mins ago | 11 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

23 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

24 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1005 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

24 hrs ago | 737 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

24 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

24 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

24 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

24 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

24 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

24 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1520 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1148 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views