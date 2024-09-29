Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

by Mandla Ndlovu
58 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo - The City of Bulawayo is once again under threat, not by external forces, but by a political figure intent on sabotaging the livelihoods of its young citizens. Dexter Nduna, a notorious ZANU-PF member, is on a relentless crusade to wrestle control of Bulawayo's parking management from Tendy Three Investments (TTI) Parking Solutions - a move that jeopardizes thousands of jobs for the city's youth.

Since 2022, Nduna has been on record attempting to extort TTI, demanding payment using his political leverage within ZANU-PF. Nduna's scheme sought to pressure the company into paying him substantial sums of money in exchange for political "protection," but TTI, led by local businessman Lizwe Mabuza, has steadfastly refused to yield to his corrupt demands. Nduna's ongoing efforts to manipulate the system have now escalated, as he attempts to forcefully take over the parking management system under the guise of his company, Security Eye.

For years, TTI has been a pillar of support for Bulawayo's economic development, providing much-needed employment to thousands of young residents. This partnership with the City of Bulawayo has transformed the local parking management system, creating jobs and lifting many families out of poverty. However, Nduna's desperate attempts to seize control threaten to dismantle these achievements.

Nduna's latest ploy involves Security Eye, a company that has already started recruiting local youths with promises of US$500 salaries. Reports suggest that recruits are being asked to pay US$10 for fingerprint checks and US$30 for uniforms, even before securing formal employment—a dubious practice that has raised alarms. Sources indicate that Security Eye is preparing to take over parking operations as early as October 1st.

Bulawayo's Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, has been quick to denounce Nduna's takeover attempt, calling it illegal and in violation of city agreements. "The issue of parking in the city has a previous council resolution and was given the green light by ZIDA, PRAZ, and Cabinet as per the statutes of the land. As a council, we are yet to deliberate on the issue of the individual you are referring to, but as Bulawayo, we don't condone lawlessness and do not want to disrespect our investors," Ndlovu stated emphatically.

Bulawayo's leadership has reassured residents that they are committed to upholding the law and protecting legitimate investors like TTI. "Our residents and stakeholders should be rest assured that we are a law-abiding city that follows procedures and statutes of the law," Ndlovu added.

Nduna's attempts to extort TTI have been widely condemned, with many viewing him as a self-serving opportunist. Despite his repeated efforts to use his political clout to force TTI into paying him, the company has remained firm, choosing to focus on empowering Bulawayo's youth rather than giving in to corrupt demands.

As Nduna's sinister plot unfolds, Bulawayo residents are increasingly concerned about the future of their city's workforce. The young people employed by TTI have become the backbone of many families in Bulawayo, and any disruption to the company's operations could have devastating effects. TTI, under Mabuza's leadership, has been instrumental in providing job opportunities that uplift the city's youth, fostering economic independence and social stability.

Meanwhile, Nduna remains unrepentant, driven by his desire to sabotage TTI's operations for personal gain. His ongoing efforts to undermine the City of Bulawayo and its residents paint him as a figure determined to halt progress. When contacted for comment by this journalist, Nduna did not pick up his phone, further raising suspicions about his covert maneuvers behind the scenes.

The City of Bulawayo, however, is standing strong. Deputy Mayor Ndlovu and TTI's Lizwe Mabuza continue to lead the charge in defending the city's interests, ensuring that no amount of political maneuvering will strip away the jobs and opportunities that have been created for the people of Bulawayo.

Source - Byo24News

