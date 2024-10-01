Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tsholotsho Rural District Council Ward 8 Councillor Jazz Sibanda has made an urgent appeal to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora for assistance in desilting the Kanana River, which is crucial for facilitating water flow into Cijima Dam.

In an interview yesterday, Sibanda highlighted the severe siltation affecting a section of the Kanana River, which has persisted for over 30 years. This blockage has significantly hampered water access for local villagers. "We went there to see and noticed that there was a huge lump of soil that blocked the movement of water. We really need help to remove this blockage, as lots of work needs to be done along the course of the river," he explained.

The councillor underscored the urgent need for financial support from citizens abroad, stating, "I am appealing for help from diaspora citizens to assist us with funds that can help to desilt the river. We do not have water."

Sibanda expressed concern that the siltation has redirected water to areas such as Manzamnyama, where it goes to waste as it remains inaccessible to both villagers and livestock. Despite raising the issue in a board meeting over a year ago, he reported that no action has been taken to address the situation.

"This is not a new river; it has been there for a long time. I put a motion more than a year ago, and nothing has been done," he lamented.

The Tsholotsho district, located in Matabeleland North province, receives minimal rainfall, leaving communities in Garia, Sibantubanye, Jalume, and Qhubekani in Ward 8 struggling to secure adequate water supplies. Villagers are forced to walk long distances to fetch water as the El Niño-induced drought continues to exacerbate the water crisis in remote areas of Zimbabwe.

Councillor Sibanda's appeal highlights the urgent need for support to restore water access for the affected communities and mitigate the challenges posed by climate change.


Source - Southern Eye

