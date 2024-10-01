Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has reported a successful partnership with parking management company Tendy Three Investments (TTI), generating over US$600,000 in revenue from parking fees and vehicle clamping in the eight months leading up to the end of August 2024.

This impressive figure was disclosed by BCC's finance and development committee chairperson, Mpumelelo Moyo, during a presentation on the 2025 budget and a review of the 2024 budget last Friday. Moyo explained that the partnership, which involves managing the city's 7,200 parking bays, has proved financially beneficial.

"In 2024, council received an income amounting to US$612,517, R281,466, 4,695 pula, and ZiG1,673,421 as of August 31, 2024," Moyo stated. "These funds have been allocated towards improving parking areas, with over 5,200 parking bays having been marked to date."

Moyo emphasized that the council is guided by the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15], specifically sections 189 to 190, concerning the usage of parking fees.

In addition to the financial aspects, the deputy mayor highlighted the governance and administration programs under which six sub-programs operate, including council, town clerk, human resources and administration, finance, audit, and technical support services.

"Council was able to rehabilitate the vehicle repair workshop to enhance responsiveness to vehicle repairs and acquire information communication technology equipment under this program," Moyo added.

BCC entered into a partnership with TTI in 2022 to manage its parking system through a US$2 million public-private partnership (PPP) tender. This arrangement is based on a build, operate, and transfer agreement aimed at generating revenue and providing employment opportunities for residents.

TTI commenced the collection of parking fees as part of the first phase of the PPP arrangement on February 18, 2022, marking a significant step towards improving the city's parking management and revenue generation

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Parking, #BCC, #TTI

Comments


Must Read

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

37 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

43 mins ago | 60 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

16 hrs ago | 881 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 908 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 735 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

19 hrs ago | 317 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

19 hrs ago | 245 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Death at Harare pool party

20 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 123 Views