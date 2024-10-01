Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A recent report from the World Bank Group (WBG) has revealed a concerning outlook for Zimbabwe's critical sectors, including agriculture, water, forestry, and energy, due to the severe impacts of climate change. The report, titled Climate Risk Country Profile: Zimbabwe, emphasizes the high risk of groundwater drought that the nation faces.

The WBG report notes that Zimbabwe's reliance on rainfall for groundwater recharge makes it particularly vulnerable to decreases in precipitation. "It was estimated that the percentage of the population at very high risk of groundwater drought could rise from 32% to 86% without measures to adapt to the effects of climate change," the report stated.

The energy sector is also experiencing significant challenges due to climate change. The report highlights the need for adaptation as energy demand shifts in response to rising temperatures. "Rising temperatures will likely reduce energy demand for heating, while increasing energy demand for residential and commercial cooling," the report explains, indicating a potential strain on energy resources.

Forestry is similarly affected, with climate change likely to alter the composition and extent of forest ecosystems. "Climate change will potentially influence the plantation species composition of forest ecosystems, species volume and density, biodiversity characteristics, and the frequency and intensity of forest fires," the report warns. The anticipated increase in climate-induced heat stress, droughts, and reduced rainfall could heighten the occurrence and severity of wildfires in the region.

Agriculture, a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy, has not escaped the clutches of climate change. The report points out that the sector is predominantly rain-fed, rendering it highly susceptible to climate-induced natural hazards and precipitation variability. Recent droughts have already demonstrated the vulnerability of this sector, leading to a humanitarian crisis where over five million Zimbabweans are currently in urgent need of food aid.

The findings from the WBG report serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for adaptive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change across Zimbabwe's vital sectors. As the country grapples with its worst drought in years, the focus on sustainable solutions and resource management becomes increasingly critical.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

42 mins ago | 92 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

49 mins ago | 73 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

16 hrs ago | 882 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 736 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

19 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

20 hrs ago | 177 Views

Death at Harare pool party

20 hrs ago | 929 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 123 Views