Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A recent report from the World Bank Group (WBG) has revealed a concerning outlook for Zimbabwe's critical sectors, including agriculture, water, forestry, and energy, due to the severe impacts of climate change. The report, titled Climate Risk Country Profile: Zimbabwe, emphasizes the high risk of groundwater drought that the nation faces.The WBG report notes that Zimbabwe's reliance on rainfall for groundwater recharge makes it particularly vulnerable to decreases in precipitation. "It was estimated that the percentage of the population at very high risk of groundwater drought could rise from 32% to 86% without measures to adapt to the effects of climate change," the report stated.The energy sector is also experiencing significant challenges due to climate change. The report highlights the need for adaptation as energy demand shifts in response to rising temperatures. "Rising temperatures will likely reduce energy demand for heating, while increasing energy demand for residential and commercial cooling," the report explains, indicating a potential strain on energy resources.Forestry is similarly affected, with climate change likely to alter the composition and extent of forest ecosystems. "Climate change will potentially influence the plantation species composition of forest ecosystems, species volume and density, biodiversity characteristics, and the frequency and intensity of forest fires," the report warns. The anticipated increase in climate-induced heat stress, droughts, and reduced rainfall could heighten the occurrence and severity of wildfires in the region.Agriculture, a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy, has not escaped the clutches of climate change. The report points out that the sector is predominantly rain-fed, rendering it highly susceptible to climate-induced natural hazards and precipitation variability. Recent droughts have already demonstrated the vulnerability of this sector, leading to a humanitarian crisis where over five million Zimbabweans are currently in urgent need of food aid.The findings from the WBG report serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for adaptive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change across Zimbabwe's vital sectors. As the country grapples with its worst drought in years, the focus on sustainable solutions and resource management becomes increasingly critical.