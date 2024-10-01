Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's SONA headache

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, facing mounting public discontent over a deepening currency crisis, soaring living costs, widespread hunger, and persistent allegations of corruption among government elites.

Last week, authorities were compelled to devalue the struggling Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which had plummeted in value against major currencies within just five months of its introduction. This devaluation resulted in significant losses for salaries and business profit margins, reigniting memories of the catastrophic economic crisis of 2008 that led to the abandonment of the local currency.

The nation's hunger crisis continues to loom large, further exacerbated by reports of multi-million-dollar corruption scandals implicating members of the ruling Zanu PF party and government officials. Citizens are left grappling with a sense of betrayal and bewilderment as they navigate daily hardships.

In his August 2023 election manifesto, Mnangagwa pledged to improve the lives of Zimbabweans and deliver transformative changes. However, commentators and political leaders are urging the President to confront the issue of corruption head-on during his address.

Obert Masaraure, leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, emphasized the need for Mnangagwa to address the current corruption levels. "The SONA must articulate how Zimbabwe is losing out due to corruption, and outline measures to eliminate political interference in the fight against graft, seize assets acquired through corrupt means, and strengthen state institutions for impartial action," Masaraure stated.

Masaraure also called for a focus on the President's democratization agenda, including the release of political prisoners, enhancing judicial independence, and ending police brutality.

Politician Linda Masarira echoed these sentiments, asserting that the currency crisis must be addressed transparently. "There's a lot of dishonesty from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Finance Ministry. The nation deserves clarity on the future of the ZiG and how we can rebuild public confidence through transparency and accountability," she stated.

Masarira called for tangible action against corruption, insisting that real accountability is necessary. "We need to see genuine examples of corrupt individuals being held accountable and required to return any funds misappropriated from state coffers," she said.

Corban Madzivanyika, a member of parliament for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), criticized rampant corruption within the administration, stating, "It is evident that our administration is plagued by widespread corruption that is bleeding the economy dry."

Adding to the urgency of the situation, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga recently labeled corruption a security threat that undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust. Speaking at the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute's annual conference in Victoria Falls, he underscored the necessity for both public and private institutions to adhere to ethical standards and combat graft.

"As leaders, our responsibility is to foster an environment where effective corporate governance is expected and adhered to," Chiwenga said, stressing that corruption distorts markets and hinders national progress.

As President Mnangagwa prepares to address the nation, the stakes are high. Citizens await a clear and decisive plan to tackle the pressing issues of currency instability, corruption, and the dire economic conditions affecting their lives.


Source - newsday

