Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean retailers have issued a stark warning to the government regarding the potential consequences of de-dollarising the economy, cautioning that such a move could have catastrophic effects. This comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) devaluing the free-falling Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency from 14 to 24.3 per United States dollar last Friday. The ZiG was introduced in April this year as part of the government's efforts to stabilize the economy.

Following the devaluation, some sectors have called for the elimination of the US dollar, advocating for the ZiG to become the sole currency of trade. However, in a report addressed to RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu on September 30, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) President Denford Mutashu expressed strong opposition to these suggestions. He stated that any attempts at forced de-dollarisation at this juncture could exacerbate the current economic turmoil rather than mitigate it.

"As the CZR, we strongly believe that any attempts to fully de-dollarise at this stage could have catastrophic consequences for both businesses and the broader economy," Mutashu remarked. "A hasty transition will amplify current economic challenges rather than alleviate them."

Mutashu outlined that de-dollarisation might lead to shortages of fuel and basic commodities, crippling the retail sector and other industries. "Switching the currency of transaction without adequate reserves and systems in place will inevitably lead to scarcity, causing significant disruptions across all sectors," he warned, noting that the transportation industry—integral to the retail supply chain—would also be adversely affected, driving up logistics costs and exacerbating inflationary pressures.

He pointed to existing challenges in the foreign currency exchange allocation system, highlighting that businesses already struggle to meet the demand for US dollars needed to import essential goods and raw materials. "Full de-dollarisation would exacerbate these shortages," he cautioned.

Mutashu advocated for a phased approach to de-dollarisation, supported by robust fiscal and monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation, stabilising the exchange rate, and building foreign currency reserves. He proposed allowing both the US dollar and the ZiG to coexist, offering businesses and consumers the flexibility to adapt. "Gradually, as confidence in the local currency builds, the reliance on the US dollar can be reduced," he suggested.

UK-based economist Chenayimoyo Mutambasere echoed these sentiments, stating that the government needs to build trust in the local currency. "There is a significant trust deficit and confidence crisis in the country, driven by political instability and inconsistent policies," he explained. "To address this, there is a need for political reforms or a shift towards new politics that restores confidence in government and its financial institutions."

Economist Prosper Chitambara emphasized the importance of a market-driven approach to de-dollarisation. "This must not necessarily be a rushed exercise or a government-decreed exercise, but rather an inclusive process based on market-determined benchmarks related to production, reserves, inflation, and informality," he said.

Vince Musewe, another economist, warned that Zimbabwe would continue to face economic challenges unless drastic changes in policymaking are implemented. "Zimbabweans prefer the US dollar, and that is not about to change. Unless there is a significant policy shift, the same problems will persist beyond 2030," he stated, adding that forcing a local currency could lead to economic collapse.

Zimbabwe has struggled with a currency crisis for years, with the ZiG being the country's sixth attempt to establish a stable currency in just 15 years. As the government navigates these complex economic waters, the voices of retailers and economists will be crucial in shaping the future of the country's monetary policy.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

34 mins ago | 68 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

42 mins ago | 53 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 908 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

19 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

19 hrs ago | 245 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Death at Harare pool party

20 hrs ago | 925 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 123 Views