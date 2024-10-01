Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has lamented the deteriorating living conditions of Zimbabwe's senior citizens, attributing their plight to persistent misgovernance. In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Older Persons, celebrated globally on October 1, Chamisa underscored the urgent need for comprehensive measures to uplift the lives of the elderly, pensioners, and senior citizens in the country.

This year's theme, "Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide," resonated deeply with Chamisa as he called attention to the economic hardships, currency fluctuations, and declining social and health services affecting many older individuals. He remarked, "Some continue to be impacted by the economic hardships, living on measly pension payouts that consistently lose value."

The enduring economic crisis in Zimbabwe has severely affected pensioners, leading to a decline in their quality of life. Chamisa pointed out that the pre-2009 and post-2019 inflationary episodes, compounded by the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, have significantly eroded the value of pensions, which do not reflect the years of service and contributions made by these individuals.

"Many of our senior citizens have made significant contributions to building our country with nothing or little to show for it," he stated, emphasizing that the government must recognize the invaluable role of the elderly in society. He urged swift action to implement measures that would improve their living conditions.

In his message, Chamisa called for collective reflection on how the elders, who are often looked up to, have not enjoyed their retirement. He noted that many have not been able to reap the rewards of their labor, as economic challenges force their children and grandchildren to seek opportunities abroad, leaving them isolated and lonely.

The International Day of Older Persons aims to raise awareness about the opportunities and challenges faced by aging populations. The day also emphasizes the importance of promoting healthy living conditions that respect the dignity, beliefs, needs, and privacy of older persons, alongside their right to make decisions regarding their care and quality of life.

As Zimbabwe navigates ongoing economic turmoil, the voices of leaders like Chamisa serve as a vital reminder of the need for policies that prioritize the welfare of its senior citizens, ensuring they can live with dignity and support.

Source - newsday
