Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tension filled the air at the Harare Town House on Tuesday as embattled town clerk Hosiah Chisango attended an ordinary council sitting, despite being under suspension and barred from entering the workplace. The suspension, which was enacted by Mayor Jacob Mafume on Monday, is linked to a series of serious allegations, including the improper awarding of a street lighting tender to a blacklisted company owned by Moses Mpofu and the indefinite renewal of his contract without necessary authorization.Chisango, who was arrested in July on charges of corruption and abuse of office, is currently out on bail. His unexpected appearance at the council meeting left councillors puzzled, prompting media personnel to be removed from the council chambers as Mayor Mafume attempted to regain control of the situation. When the council resumed its ordinary meeting, Chisango was notably absent.In a statement following the chaotic events, Mayor Mafume confirmed Chisango's suspension, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations surrounding procurement practices and irregular contract awards. "As you are aware, in terms of the Urban Councils Act, when I take action against the town clerk, I am required to notify the council either in writing or at the earliest possible opportunity," Mafume explained.He continued, "We have proceeded to use that section to suspend the town clerk, whose letter is on record and has been served on him. He has received it. We discussed the importance of that letter, which he understood. He is suspended until he answers to the charges we have levelled against him."The charges against Chisango relate to procurement issues, including the alleged irregular awarding of contracts and concerns about the city's organizational structure. Notably, it has been reported that Chisango awarded himself and Mathew Marara open-ended contracts without council approval.Chisango's name has repeatedly surfaced at the ongoing Justice Maphios Cheda Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating the operations of the City Council since 2017. In his absence, Mabhena Moyo has taken on the role of acting town clerk, as the council navigates the fallout from these serious allegations and the ensuing political drama.The incident underscores the growing tension within Harare's local government as it grapples with issues of accountability and governance amid ongoing corruption investigations.