Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Drama erupts at Harare Council Meeting as suspended town clerk shows up

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tension filled the air at the Harare Town House on Tuesday as embattled town clerk Hosiah Chisango attended an ordinary council sitting, despite being under suspension and barred from entering the workplace. The suspension, which was enacted by Mayor Jacob Mafume on Monday, is linked to a series of serious allegations, including the improper awarding of a street lighting tender to a blacklisted company owned by Moses Mpofu and the indefinite renewal of his contract without necessary authorization.

Chisango, who was arrested in July on charges of corruption and abuse of office, is currently out on bail. His unexpected appearance at the council meeting left councillors puzzled, prompting media personnel to be removed from the council chambers as Mayor Mafume attempted to regain control of the situation. When the council resumed its ordinary meeting, Chisango was notably absent.

In a statement following the chaotic events, Mayor Mafume confirmed Chisango's suspension, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations surrounding procurement practices and irregular contract awards. "As you are aware, in terms of the Urban Councils Act, when I take action against the town clerk, I am required to notify the council either in writing or at the earliest possible opportunity," Mafume explained.

He continued, "We have proceeded to use that section to suspend the town clerk, whose letter is on record and has been served on him. He has received it. We discussed the importance of that letter, which he understood. He is suspended until he answers to the charges we have levelled against him."

The charges against Chisango relate to procurement issues, including the alleged irregular awarding of contracts and concerns about the city's organizational structure. Notably, it has been reported that Chisango awarded himself and Mathew Marara open-ended contracts without council approval.

Chisango's name has repeatedly surfaced at the ongoing Justice Maphios Cheda Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating the operations of the City Council since 2017. In his absence, Mabhena Moyo has taken on the role of acting town clerk, as the council navigates the fallout from these serious allegations and the ensuing political drama.

The incident underscores the growing tension within Harare's local government as it grapples with issues of accountability and governance amid ongoing corruption investigations.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Drama, #Harare, #Mayor

Comments


Must Read

Mtukudzi's widow gets cheered by a morally bankrupt society

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Chigumba's ZEC starts preparations for Zimbabwe's 2028 elections

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

55 mins ago | 139 Views

Murape Murape dumps Dembare

56 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

1 hr ago | 100 Views

14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

1 hr ago | 74 Views

MPs demand explanation from Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe shops impose limits amid panic-buying?

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa laments suffering of pensioners

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe retailers rejects forced de-dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda applies for acquittal in indecent assault case

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA headache

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe ups Mpox surveillance

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe faces groundwater drought, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo, TTI rake in over US$600,000 in parking, clamping fees

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tsholotsho councillor seeks diaspora assistance to desilt Kanana River

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo dumps prepaid water meter project

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Exposing economic saboteurs threatening Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

JR Goddard roped in to construct Bopoma Glassblock Dam

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa to outline legislative agenda

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa signs 5 aviation protocols

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mohadi attends inauguration of Mexico's first female president

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls Road set for immediate upgrade

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Tawanda Chirewa included in Warriors squad

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

NUST conducts 10 000 DNA paternity tests

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe expects drier October

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu goats' fraud trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

12 Zimbabwe Registrar General's Office employees denied bail

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Marvelous boost for Warriors

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Rampant deforestation blamed for climate change

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Lack of books access rocks council schools

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

14 hrs ago | 188 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

14 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

17 hrs ago | 892 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

18 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

18 hrs ago | 915 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

18 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 743 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

19 hrs ago | 279 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

19 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

20 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

20 hrs ago | 250 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

20 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

20 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

20 hrs ago | 180 Views