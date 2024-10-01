14 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe this year

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Fourteen people have lost their lives due to snake bites in Zimbabwe since the beginning of the year, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The current snake season, which runs from September to March, sees a heightened risk as snakes become more active after hibernating from April to August.In a disease surveillance report for the week ending September 15, the Ministry indicated that there have been a total of 2,917 reported snake bite cases this year, with no deaths recorded in the most recent week. This marks a significant increase compared to last year, which recorded 707 snake bite cases and three fatalities.During the same reporting week, the Ministry also highlighted the ongoing health challenges with 489 malaria cases and two related deaths, as well as a concerning number of common diarrhoea cases. A total of 8,482 common diarrhoea cases were documented, resulting in nine deaths across various regions, including Bulawayo and Manicaland.Of particular concern is the vulnerability of children under five years of age, who accounted for a significant portion of both diarrhoea and malaria cases, as well as snake bites. The provinces of Mashonaland Central and Manicaland recorded the highest number of malaria cases.