Zimbabwe expects rains 'from November onwards'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Rains are anticipated to begin in Zimbabwe starting in November, with October expected to remain largely dry, according to Climate Minister Sithembiso Nyoni's briefing to the cabinet on Tuesday. Nyoni noted that while October will likely experience below-average rainfall, the outlook for the following months predicts "normal to above normal rainfall" for the 2024/25 agricultural season.

In her remarks, Nyoni urged farmers and the broader population to prepare accordingly for the upcoming rainy season. This shift in weather patterns comes on the heels of a challenging previous season, during which inadequate rainfall significantly impacted agricultural yields, leaving approximately 20% of the country's 15 million citizens facing potential famine, as reported by the World Food Programme.

In rural Matabeleland, the dry conditions have already begun to take a toll on livestock, with farmers reporting cattle deaths due to insufficient pastures and dwindling water sources. A continued dry spell could have devastating effects on livestock in the region, particularly in Matabeleland South, which is already experiencing severe drought conditions.

Source - zimlive

