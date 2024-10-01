Latest News Editor's Choice


Murape Murape dumps Dembare

by Staff reporter
Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape has officially resigned from his position on the club's technical team, citing tensions within the leadership as a significant factor in his decision.

Announcing his resignation in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Murape expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve during the club's transitional period alongside coaches Lloyd Chigowe and Joel Luphahla.

In his statement, Murape acknowledged their collective efforts to stabilize the team's performance in a short timeframe, expressing pride in the progress made. However, he pointed to issues related to his professional honesty and candor that reportedly clashed with the club's leadership as the primary reason for his departure.

"I have come to terms with the fact that it is in the best interest of everyone that I leave and make way for others," Murape wrote. He thanked the club for the opportunity and expressed confidence that he was leaving the team in a good position for future success.

Murape's resignation follows a tumultuous period for the club, where reports emerged in August 2023 regarding the reassignment of then-manager Richard Chihoro and himself after a disciplinary hearing. Murape had returned to Dynamos as an assistant coach in January 2023 after leaving Real Betis Football Academy.

His departure marks a notable change for the club, which has been navigating a challenging phase in its management and performance.

