Mavhaire's return divides Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Members of Zanu-PF's Masvingo District are expressing dissatisfaction over the readmission of former politburo member Dzikamai Mavhaire into the party. The District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has raised concerns that the proper procedures were not followed, claiming that Mavhaire's return was imposed by the Provincial and National executive without the necessary recommendations from the district level.Sources within the party indicate that protocol was violated, as the district should have received a formal request from Mavhaire seeking re-admission before making a recommendation to the Provincial Coordinating Committee, which would then forward it to the national executive. "We were shocked to just see pictures of Mavhaire with the President and the provincial leadership," said one source.Masvingo DCC Chairperson Tawanda Dube confirmed that while Mavhaire is back in the party, his re-admission came directly from the national executive and he has not yet been formally introduced to the district. "We are happy as a district that he is back," Dube added.Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa defended the decision, stating that Mavhaire's previous status as a politburo member justified his direct readmission from the top levels of the party. "If the President or any other authority asks us to welcome a returnee, then who are we to refuse?" he stated.However, there are underlying tensions, as some believe Mavhaire may have avoided the district executive out of fear that his appeal could be blocked. "Mavhaire is a threat to many in the province, so he saw that the district would mock and block his return," suggested a party insider.Mavhaire was publicly reintroduced to the party last week at State House in the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other high-ranking officials, marking his return after being expelled by former President Robert Mugabe in 2014. Before his return to Zanu-PF, Mavhaire was closely associated with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, often speaking at CCC rallies critical of Mnangagwa's administration.The readmission of Mavhaire has thus sparked internal debate within Zanu-PF, reflecting deeper issues of loyalty and procedural integrity within the party ranks.