Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo residents have lamented the decline in the status of the city, once an industrial powerhouse and considered the smartest in the country. They attribute this decline to poor governance and an influx of people from other provinces with a culture of littering and dirt.Bulawayo United Resident Association chairman Winos Dube said Bulawayo is renowned as the industrial hub of the country, with its ZESA infrastructure (towers) making it historic."This needs to be revisited within the constitution and policies on water and electricity. It's no longer just a Bulawayo issue but a nationwide one," he said.He expressed concern about the collapse of industries in Bulawayo and the disappearance of funds allocated for reindustrialization."This has led to a high unemployment rate, and the city has become a vending place in every corner, which is detrimental to the payment of rates," Dube said.Dube emphasized that Bulawayo is a tourist attraction center that should be attracting investors, and the water crisis must be addressed. He said the Gwayi Shangani dam project is taking too long to come to fruition, and it's time for action to restore Bulawayo to its former status.Ibhetshulikazulu secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo said the enacted policies are not conducive to Bulawayo's development."There is chaos. Bulawayo is the capital city of the people in Matabeleland. Roads serving Matabeleland regions into Bulawayo are in a poor state," he said.He noted that industries are closing down and being partitioned into smaller spaces, and there's a lack of political will from the responsible authorities. Development is only evident outside Bulawayo, from Midlands to Harare, as measured by the road infrastructure.Bulawayo mayor David Coltart recently bemoaned the poor state of roads leading to the grave of King Mzilikazi compared to that of the late colonialist Cecil John Rhodes.He said the council and elders need to work together to develop historical sites, such as renewing King Mzilikazi's grave.