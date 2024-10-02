Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

by Staff Reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a full-scale investigation into an armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 3, 2024, at a financial institution located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo.

According to a press statement released by the ZRP, a cash-in-transit security team was approached by six armed suspects, who managed to make off with a substantial sum of money. Initial estimates suggest that approximately USD 4 million was stolen during the robbery.

The ZRP has indicated that the circumstances surrounding the incident point to the possibility of an inside job or a leak of confidential information. As investigations continue, the police have assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Members of the public who may have any information regarding the armed robbery are urged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

4 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Solly Moholo has died

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

11 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Salary review for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

11 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

23 hrs ago | 1069 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

02 Oct 2024 at 17:21hrs | 711 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

02 Oct 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1991 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

02 Oct 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1031 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

02 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 768 Views