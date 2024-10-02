Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Bulawayo - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a full-scale investigation into an armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 3, 2024, at a financial institution located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo.According to a press statement released by the ZRP, a cash-in-transit security team was approached by six armed suspects, who managed to make off with a substantial sum of money. Initial estimates suggest that approximately USD 4 million was stolen during the robbery.The ZRP has indicated that the circumstances surrounding the incident point to the possibility of an inside job or a leak of confidential information. As investigations continue, the police have assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.Members of the public who may have any information regarding the armed robbery are urged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.