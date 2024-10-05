Bulawayo water shedding increased

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has announced an increase in its water-shedding schedule from 120 hours to 132 hours as the city's water situation continues to deteriorate. This decision follows the recent decommissioning of the Upper Ncema Dam, where water levels have plummeted to a critical 2.03 percent.The Upper Ncema Dam has become the second dam to be decommissioned in recent months, following the Umzingwane Dam, which was taken offline last year due to similar issues. In light of the ongoing water scarcity, local authorities have been compelled to revise the water-shedding schedule to ensure the limited water supply lasts until the anticipated rainy season.According to the latest council report, the situation may worsen as Lower Ncema Dam is also expected to be decommissioned soon. The report detailed that, after the decommissioning of Upper Ncema and potentially Lower Ncema by early November 2024, the available water for abstraction would come from several remaining sources, including Insiza (51 ML/day), Inyankuni (17 ML/day), Mtshabezi (17 ML/day), and Nyamandlovu (8 ML/day), totaling a mere 93 ML/day.To address the critical water shortage ahead of the next rainy season, expected to commence in December 2024, stricter measures are necessary. "To ensure continued supply of water ahead of the next rainy season, which is expected to commence in December 2024, more stringent measures were necessary as such the department was therefore proposing implementing a 132-hour water-shedding programme," the report stated.The council's consumption data revealed that the average daily consumption over the past eight months had reached 111 megalitres per day, compared to an available system input volume of only 110 megalitres per day. Despite consumption being roughly equivalent to the available supply, residents in high-lying areas continue to face supply challenges due to low water pressure and system imbalances resulting from insufficient low-demand periods for reservoir build-up.Currently, the overall dam levels stand at a critical 30.16 percent, marking a 20.64 percent decrease in usable water compared to the same time last year. Lower Ncema Dam has reached a critical level of 10.84 percent, necessitating the release of water from Upper Ncema Dam, which, at 8.84 percent, will be opened on August 30, 2024, to support Lower Ncema.Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that residents are now receiving water based on availability rather than the established water-shedding schedule. "The water situation is now critical," he noted.In his remarks regarding the decommissioning, Acting Town Clerk Mr. Tennyson Mpunzi indicated that Upper Ncema Dam had reached its non-operational level (dead-water level). He emphasized the importance of immediate water conservation efforts, stating, "The decommissioning of the Upper Ncema Dam will exacerbate the City's water supply challenges. It is imperative that all residents take immediate action to conserve water."As of last Wednesday, the storage capacities of other dams were reported as follows: Insiza at 40.33 percent, Inyankuni at 18.07 percent, Lower Ncema at 21.46 percent, and Mtshabezi at 50.79 percent. The dire situation underlines the urgent need for residents to take proactive measures to conserve water as the city grapples with ongoing shortages.