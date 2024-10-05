Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso fans kick off boycott event

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Highlanders FC fans are gathering at the club's house for a planned "boycott" event aimed at raising funds for their team, which has been hit with a hefty US$6,000 fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following crowd trouble at Wadzanayi Stadium two weeks ago.

The event is taking place concurrently with the team's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium later today. In a show of solidarity, the Bosso faithful have called for supporters to forgo attending the match and instead contribute to the fundraising efforts at the club house.

At the club house, fans are encouraged to pay an amount equivalent to the usual gate charges at the stadium: US$3 for the rest of the ground, US$5 for wings, and US$10 for VIP access. However, as of now, only a handful of supporters have made their way to the club house.

Earlier this week, Highlanders CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo expressed full support for the initiative, noting its importance for the club's finances. He, along with club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, is expected to attend the event and engage with the fans.

As the atmosphere builds at the club house, Highlanders supporters are united in their resolve to demonstrate their commitment to the team during a challenging time, showcasing their passion and loyalty.

Source - the chronicle

