MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has vowed to disrupt the planned Gukurahundi hearings if the perpetrators are not held accountable for their actions. The government has stalled the process due to alleged financial constraints and lack of budget.

Moyo expressed satisfaction with the failure of the hearings, which were initially scheduled to begin in June but were launched at State House in July. He criticized the government for using the hearings as a way to deceive the international community and Mthwakazi people.

"The Gukurahundi victims are fighting for themselves, buried in mine shafts, shallow graves, and other unknown places," Moyo stated. "This dirty program will not succeed as long as the MRP lives."

He emphasized that there can be no Gukurahundi Genocide redress without the perpetrator acknowledging their role and explaining their actions to the victims. Moyo argued that the government's failure to explain the 1979 Grandplan and its subsequent review undermines the pursuit of justice.

"These documents bore Gukurahundi Genocide," Moyo stated. "There is no Gukurahundi redress when Mthwakazi people suffer from Economic Genocide, emotional genocide, social Genocide, and spiritual Genocide."

Source - Byo24News

