Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

by Brian Sedze
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has officially introduced the Impilo Electronic Health Records (EHR) system, a transformative initiative aimed at improving patient care, particularly in Zimbabwe's rural areas.

Simukai Zizhowa, the Director for Health Informatics and Data Analysis, heralded the initiative as a significant milestone for the country's medical sector. "The implementation of the Impilo EHR system is a major milestone for Zimbabwe's healthcare sector. By embracing digital solutions, we are ensuring that even those in rural communities receive high-quality and efficient healthcare services," he stated.

Zizhowa emphasized that the system not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides healthcare workers with accurate information at their fingertips, enabling them to deliver better care to patients.

Health experts have lauded the system as a potential game-changer for Zimbabwe's healthcare landscape. A representative from OPHID Trust, a partner organization involved in the initiative, remarked, "The Impilo EHR system is more than just a data tool; it's a game-changer that will improve patient care and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare workers, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for all Zimbabweans."

The Impilo EHR system is designed to streamline healthcare services by allowing medical professionals to efficiently store and access patient information. This improvement in record-keeping is expected to enhance accuracy in diagnosis and treatment.

With rural healthcare facilities often grappling with challenges related to record-keeping and resource allocation, the new digital platform is anticipated to bring significant improvements. As the Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to integrate digital solutions, it aims to build a stronger healthcare system capable of meeting the diverse needs of communities, particularly those in underserved areas.

The launch of the Impilo EHR system represents a critical step towards modernizing Zimbabwe's healthcare delivery, ensuring that all citizens have access to high-quality medical services, regardless of their geographical location.

Source - newsday

