Municipal officers acquitted

News / Local

by Brian Sedze

Harare Provincial Magistrate Hararel Mutendereki yesterday acquitted four local municipal officers who were facing 18 counts of stealing various items confiscated from vendors.The accused - Langton Kanyama (43), Daniel Shokora (56), Edward Muchenje (41), and Peter Muwunde (41) - were represented by Tinashe Mbala from Nyawo Ruzive Legal Practitioners.The municipal officers were charged with theft, with vendors as the complainants in the case. However, in her ruling, Magistrate Mutendereki highlighted that the State's witnesses had failed to quantify the property that was allegedly stolen by the municipal police officers.The incidents in question occurred on January 30 this year when the complainants were selling stationery at the corner of Bute and Rezende streets in Harare. During this time, the municipal officers reportedly arrested the vendors and confiscated their wares.The acquittal underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in substantiating claims of theft, particularly when victims cannot provide clear evidence of the items taken. This case has drawn attention to the ongoing tensions between municipal authorities and street vendors in Harare, as both sides navigate the complexities of local commerce and regulation.