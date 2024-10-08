Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

News / Local

by Brian Sedze

More details have emerged regarding the Harare City Council housing stands scandal, revealing that the Registrar of Deeds office has been unable to locate title deeds for the allocated stands. This revelation has heightened concerns over the legitimacy of the land deals, which have cost the municipality over US$2 million.In May 2024, the council established a seven-member sub-committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the occupation of stands 154 to 166 in Amby Township, Greendale, where cluster houses have since been constructed. The investigation was prompted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the allocation of these residential stands.On July 1, suspended town clerk Hosiah Chisango reached out to the Registrar of Deeds office, requesting verification of the title deeds for the implicated stands. In his correspondence, Chisango emphasized the importance of confirming the authenticity of the title deeds to facilitate the ongoing investigation. He stated, "Preliminary findings have established that some of the stands have been issued without title deeds. In order to conclude the investigations, it is in the best interest of the council to seek authentication of the title deeds for the respective stands."In response to Chisango's request, a representative from the Registrar of Deeds office, L. Mukupe, informed him on July 15, 2024, that they could only find information pertaining to stands 162 and 165. Mukupe stated, "Unfortunately, we could not find the information with regards to the parent title deed of the remaining extent of Bingley."The chairperson of the sub-committee, Denford Ngadziore, confirmed the scandal's implications, stating, "We are just hoping that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission will complete the investigation because the Registrar of Deeds office failed to find the title deeds." The committee has recommended that the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission conduct further investigations.In its report, the committee suggested that council take necessary action to recover the cumulative amount of US$2,262,074 owed in property taxes and other dues for the stands. It also recommended declaring all transactions and developments related to these stands as illegal, further compounding the municipality's challenges in managing its land and resources.Additionally, the report indicated that the land in question has been classified as derelict, raising further questions about its use and the responsibilities of the council in addressing the ongoing issues surrounding housing and land management in Harare.