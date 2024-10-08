Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

by Brian Sedze
50 secs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council has granted approval for Lebanmon Investment Private Limited, a Chinese investment company, to establish a cement production facility at the Umvimila special economic zone. This development was confirmed by Mpumelelo Moyo, the chairperson of the finance and development committee, in a statement to NewsDay.

Moyo revealed that the council received the application from Lebanmon Investment, a subsidiary of West International Holdings Limited, which specializes in cement production and marketing across Africa and Central Asia. He noted, "We first approved it on September 26 as the finance and development committee after viewing it as a game changer in terms of economic development."

The council is actively seeking to attract more investors to the Umvimila Industrial Park, a special economic zone covering 188 hectares of untapped land. The new facility is expected to produce an impressive 900,000 tonnes of cement per year, with plans to export the product to regional markets, including Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique.

Initially, the cement grinding plant was slated for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo; however, that application was rejected in July 2024. The council's latest report highlights the potential benefits of establishing the cement mixing plant, stating it will increase the local supply of cement, create over 500 jobs for local residents, boost export earnings for the province, and enhance technology and equipment within Zimbabwe's domestic cement industry.

This investment marks a significant step forward for Bulawayo's economic landscape, promising to contribute positively to the local community and the broader region.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 1 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

34 mins ago | 9 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

34 mins ago | 56 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

12 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 273 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 311 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 365 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 559 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 658 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1180 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 732 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

22 hrs ago | 1393 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

23 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 1367 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 971 Views