Chibaya bail hearing continues

by Brian Sedze
5 secs ago | Views
The bail hearing for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Amos Chibaya continued yesterday, with the State vehemently opposing his release on the grounds that he poses a flight risk. Chibaya has been in detention since his arrest last week on charges of inciting anti-government protests.

Chibaya, a former opposition lawmaker, is represented by lawyer Chris Mhike. The prosecution, led by Rufaro Chonzi, claims that Chibaya was involved in organizing demonstrations at the Harare Magistrates Court in June. These protests demanded the release of 77 CCC activists who had been arrested and denied bail, alongside their interim leader, Jameson Timba.

During the protests, it is alleged that Chibaya convened a meeting at the entrance of the court, where prominent figures such as Agency Gumbo and Gift "Ostallos" Siziba also spoke. The State claims that Chibaya incited the crowd with remarks that included statements like, "Chi regime chinotya vanhu, chikaona vanhu chinobvunda," and "Zimbabwe is not a Mnangagwa dynasty yekumbunyikidza vanhu, zvinofanira kupera."

Prosecutors allege that his comments encouraged attendees to gather in large numbers to pressure authorities into releasing their detained colleagues. The investigating officer in the case testified that if granted bail, Chibaya is likely to default on court attendance.

The State reiterated its stance that Chibaya committed a serious offense and should remain in custody until the case is resolved. The court is expected to make a ruling on the bail application in the coming days.

Source - newsday

