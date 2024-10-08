Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

by Brian Sedze
58 secs ago | Views
A Shurugwi magistrate has ruled that Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe must pay a total of US$38,000 in compensation to four residents who were assaulted by soldiers during the COVID-19 national lockdown in August 2021.

The residents - Grant Zinyuke, Moreblessing Ncube, Batler Jabangwe, and Mavhuto Kachepa - successfully sued Muchinguri-Kashiri and Sanyatwe for the violation of their rights, with legal representation from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, including lawyers Prisca Dube and Jabulani Mhlanga.

In her ruling, Magistrate Patricia Gwetsayi ordered the defendants to pay Zinyuke US$10,000 and US$12,000 to Ncube, Jabangwe, and Kachepa, with each receiving US$8,000 for damages related to pain, suffering, trauma, and medical expenses incurred due to the assaults.

The court heard that the soldiers had gone on a rampage while enforcing the government-imposed lockdown, brutally assaulting the four men. The plaintiffs argued that the soldiers acted unlawfully and without just cause while executing their duties, making Muchinguri-Kashiri and Sanyatwe vicariously liable for their actions.

The evidence presented included detailed accounts of the injuries sustained by the victims. Zinyuke reported injuries including swelling on his forehead, lacerations on his lip and nose, and bruises on his back, along with lost teeth that required medical treatment. Ncube suffered severe swelling and bruises all over his body after being attacked by soldiers while purchasing airtime to check on his ailing mother.

Jabangwe was assaulted after returning from work at Makusha shopping centre, where soldiers accused him of loitering. He now experiences pain in his back and leg, making it difficult to wear closed shoes, and remains traumatized by the incident. Kachepa, who was assaulted by soldiers while walking home from a beer retail outlet, sustained two fractures in his right leg and numerous bruises across his body.

The plaintiffs' lawyers characterized the soldiers' actions as "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment," leaving the victims traumatized and in shock. The ruling serves as a significant reminder of the accountability of state officials and the protection of citizens' rights, especially during times of crisis.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

2 mins ago | 0 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 1 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

32 mins ago | 8 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

32 mins ago | 51 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 273 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 364 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 559 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 657 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 731 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

22 hrs ago | 1392 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

22 hrs ago | 159 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

23 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 969 Views