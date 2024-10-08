Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

by Brian Sedze
6 secs ago | Views
Teachers in Zimbabwe have faced a significant setback in their quest for improved salaries and working conditions, following the High Court's dismissal of their joint application against the government. The application was brought forth by several teachers' unions, including the Zimbabwe Teachers Association, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, and Educators Union of Zimbabwe.

The unions sued the government, citing poor salaries and working conditions, and called on the Public Service Commission, which oversees the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) responsible for determining salaries and working conditions, to address their grievances. The application also named President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several ministers, including Mthuli Ncube (Finance), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice), July Moyo (Public Service and Social Welfare), and Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza as respondents.

Through their legal representatives Matika, Gwisai and Partners, the educators argued that the NJNC violated their rights to a collective bargaining process and sought a declaratory order, asserting that the Constitution guarantees this right.

However, High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled against the teachers, stating that the applicants failed to demonstrate any tangible benefits they would receive from the declaration they sought. "Put simply, the respondents allege that the applicants did not plead any consequential or tangible benefit they would obtain from such a declaration," she stated.

Justice Mungwari further noted that the dispute raised was "academic" and that the teachers did not prove they were being barred from exercising their constitutional rights. She emphasized that the applicants needed to establish a concrete conflict with the respondents over their claims.

"The applicants needed to do more if they wanted this court to determine their matter," she ruled. "They ought to have shown that they are embroiled in a wrangle with the respondents who have refused to abide by what they perceive as their constitutional rights."

In light of the ruling, the teachers' unions expressed disappointment, as the NJNC has been criticized for its inefficacy in addressing civil servants' demands for better compensation. The unions previously withdrew from the NJNC in July 2022 due to ongoing disagreements and delays in implementing agreed-upon conditions.

Teachers are now demanding US$1,260 to meet the rising cost of living, which has been exacerbated by the depreciation of the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG, and the increased pricing of goods in US dollars. The unions argue that civil servants have not received adequate support from the government despite their continued calls for improvement.

The dismissal of the application underscores the challenges faced by educators in their pursuit of fair treatment and compensation, as well as the ongoing struggles within the broader civil service sector in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

2 mins ago | 0 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 1 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

32 mins ago | 8 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

32 mins ago | 51 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 273 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 364 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 559 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 657 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 731 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

22 hrs ago | 1392 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

22 hrs ago | 159 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

23 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

08 Oct 2024 at 07:34hrs | 969 Views