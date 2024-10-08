Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

News / Local

by Brian Sedze

Teachers in Zimbabwe have faced a significant setback in their quest for improved salaries and working conditions, following the High Court's dismissal of their joint application against the government. The application was brought forth by several teachers' unions, including the Zimbabwe Teachers Association, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, and Educators Union of Zimbabwe.The unions sued the government, citing poor salaries and working conditions, and called on the Public Service Commission, which oversees the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) responsible for determining salaries and working conditions, to address their grievances. The application also named President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several ministers, including Mthuli Ncube (Finance), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice), July Moyo (Public Service and Social Welfare), and Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza as respondents.Through their legal representatives Matika, Gwisai and Partners, the educators argued that the NJNC violated their rights to a collective bargaining process and sought a declaratory order, asserting that the Constitution guarantees this right.However, High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled against the teachers, stating that the applicants failed to demonstrate any tangible benefits they would receive from the declaration they sought. "Put simply, the respondents allege that the applicants did not plead any consequential or tangible benefit they would obtain from such a declaration," she stated.Justice Mungwari further noted that the dispute raised was "academic" and that the teachers did not prove they were being barred from exercising their constitutional rights. She emphasized that the applicants needed to establish a concrete conflict with the respondents over their claims."The applicants needed to do more if they wanted this court to determine their matter," she ruled. "They ought to have shown that they are embroiled in a wrangle with the respondents who have refused to abide by what they perceive as their constitutional rights."In light of the ruling, the teachers' unions expressed disappointment, as the NJNC has been criticized for its inefficacy in addressing civil servants' demands for better compensation. The unions previously withdrew from the NJNC in July 2022 due to ongoing disagreements and delays in implementing agreed-upon conditions.Teachers are now demanding US$1,260 to meet the rising cost of living, which has been exacerbated by the depreciation of the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG, and the increased pricing of goods in US dollars. The unions argue that civil servants have not received adequate support from the government despite their continued calls for improvement.The dismissal of the application underscores the challenges faced by educators in their pursuit of fair treatment and compensation, as well as the ongoing struggles within the broader civil service sector in Zimbabwe.