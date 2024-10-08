Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

News / Local

by Brian Sedze

The El Niño-induced drought has severely impacted Matabeleland South province, leading to significant cattle deaths and economic losses for local households. A recent report by the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) highlights that 30% of households in the province have reported livestock losses due to the ongoing drought conditions.According to the ZimLAC Rural Livelihoods Assessment report, livestock deaths were the most commonly reported shock, affecting 20% of households across the country. Matabeleland South emerged as the hardest hit region, with the highest proportion of households experiencing livestock losses, followed closely by Masvingo at 28% and Midlands at 27%. In contrast, Mashonaland West reported the lowest rate, with only 12% of households experiencing cattle deaths.Specific districts within Matabeleland South have been particularly affected. Chirumhanzu, Zaka, and Bulilima recorded the highest rates of livestock deaths, at 49%, 45%, and 42%, respectively. The report also noted significant concerns regarding livestock diseases, with Chirumhanzu (53%) and Zaka (46%) reporting the highest proportions of affected households.The drought has led to a sharp decline in livestock prices, particularly in Gwanda (64%) and Nkayi (60%), where households reported significant drops in cattle prices. Current prices for cattle vary widely, ranging from US$119 to US$430 per average beast. The highest prices were observed in Mutasa (US$430), Goromonzi (US$428), Zvimba (US$422), and Seke (US$410), while Gokwe South and Gokwe North recorded the lowest prices at US$119 and US$137, respectively.Goat prices have also been affected, ranging from US$11 to US$70, with the highest prices reported in Goromonzi (US$70) and the lowest in Gokwe North (US$11) and Gokwe South (US$14).The condition of livestock remains a pressing concern, with about 38% of communities reporting that their livestock are in poor condition. Only 13% indicated their livestock were in good condition, and Mashonaland West had the highest proportion of communities (29%) reporting good livestock conditions.The report further highlighted the inadequacy and poor quality of pastures, with 62% of communities indicating that grazing resources were insufficient. Despite these challenges, 94.2% of households with livestock reported access to dipping and spraying services, with 62.8% of these households having dipped their livestock four times in the previous month.The drought's devastating impact on livestock in Matabeleland South underscores the urgent need for effective agricultural interventions and support for affected communities. As households grapple with the consequences of this environmental crisis, the focus remains on addressing food security and restoring livelihoods in the region.