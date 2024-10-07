Gweru airport project stalls

News / Local

by Brian Sedze

Plans by the Gweru City Council to transform its aerodrome into a fully operational airport have hit a snag, with delays at the Deeds Office cited as the primary obstacle. This revelation emerged during a recent 2024 budget review meeting, where assistant finance director Owen Masimba addressed the council's ongoing challenges.Masimba explained that the local authority has already identified a private partner for the airport project and is poised to resume work once the Deeds Office completes the necessary paperwork, including deeds of donation and the registration of notarized leases. "The [airport] project has stalled for a while due to delays by the Deeds Office," he said, emphasizing the significance of this project for the city's development.Earlier this year, the council expressed optimism about the airport initiative, which is expected to significantly contribute to the economic growth of the Midlands capital. The airport project is part of a broader strategy by the council to foster business growth and enhance revenue streams.In addition to the airport plans, Masimba provided updates on other local developments, revealing that Go Beer Breweries is expected to be operational by the end of November 2024. "The plans to resuscitate the brewery are approximately at 85%. Major works and maintenance have been completed," he stated, highlighting the anticipated revival of this local business.The council is also ramping up agricultural activities at Cambridgeshire and Golden Ridge Estates, with plans to allocate 100 hectares for raw material supply to the brewery. These initiatives are part of the council's efforts to diversify its income sources.However, David Chikore, director of the Gweru United Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust, urged the council to expedite its business ventures to alleviate the financial burden on ratepayers. "There is a need to speed up income-generating projects so that the council does not over-rely on ratepayers for revenue," he emphasized.The Gweru City Council faces financial challenges, with debtors owing approximately ZiG161.8 million, placing increased pressure on its operations. As the local authority navigates these hurdles, the successful implementation of its development plans will be crucial for the city's economic resilience.