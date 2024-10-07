Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gweru airport project stalls

by Brian Sedze
32 secs ago | Views
Plans by the Gweru City Council to transform its aerodrome into a fully operational airport have hit a snag, with delays at the Deeds Office cited as the primary obstacle. This revelation emerged during a recent 2024 budget review meeting, where assistant finance director Owen Masimba addressed the council's ongoing challenges.

Masimba explained that the local authority has already identified a private partner for the airport project and is poised to resume work once the Deeds Office completes the necessary paperwork, including deeds of donation and the registration of notarized leases. "The [airport] project has stalled for a while due to delays by the Deeds Office," he said, emphasizing the significance of this project for the city's development.

Earlier this year, the council expressed optimism about the airport initiative, which is expected to significantly contribute to the economic growth of the Midlands capital. The airport project is part of a broader strategy by the council to foster business growth and enhance revenue streams.

In addition to the airport plans, Masimba provided updates on other local developments, revealing that Go Beer Breweries is expected to be operational by the end of November 2024. "The plans to resuscitate the brewery are approximately at 85%. Major works and maintenance have been completed," he stated, highlighting the anticipated revival of this local business.

The council is also ramping up agricultural activities at Cambridgeshire and Golden Ridge Estates, with plans to allocate 100 hectares for raw material supply to the brewery. These initiatives are part of the council's efforts to diversify its income sources.

However, David Chikore, director of the Gweru United Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust, urged the council to expedite its business ventures to alleviate the financial burden on ratepayers. "There is a need to speed up income-generating projects so that the council does not over-rely on ratepayers for revenue," he emphasized.

The Gweru City Council faces financial challenges, with debtors owing approximately ZiG161.8 million, placing increased pressure on its operations. As the local authority navigates these hurdles, the successful implementation of its development plans will be crucial for the city's economic resilience.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

7 mins ago | 1 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

16 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 1 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

19 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

36 mins ago | 10 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

37 mins ago | 65 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

12 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

12 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 365 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 559 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 658 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1180 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 769 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

22 hrs ago | 1395 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

23 hrs ago | 676 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

23 hrs ago | 1455 Views