Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo authorities have strongly condemned the use of pirate taxis, commonly known as mushikashika, and commuter omnibuses for transporting school pupils, citing significant safety concerns, particularly for girls. During the recent prize-giving day and school bus commissioning ceremony at St Columba's High School, acting provincial education director Priscillar Chibelu emphasized the urgent need for safe transport alternatives for students.Chibelu expressed her support for the school's initiative to acquire a bus, stating, "Our pupils are not safe in the hands of pirate taxis and kombi touts, worse with the girl child." She highlighted that providing reliable transportation for students could help mitigate the risks associated with public transport, including incidents of violence and abuse. "If the pupils are transported to and from their residential areas, it will curb these fights in the central business district which we have witnessed, where pupils have killed each other during dangerous confrontations as they travel back home," she added.In addition to ensuring safety, Chibelu pointed out that the school bus could also serve as a source of income for the institution. She encouraged the school to use the profits generated from hiring the bus to fund resources for both teachers and pupils, thus alleviating financial pressures on parents. "As they are hired, the profits should be used to purchase resources to be used by both teachers and pupils and to ease pressure on parents who are always requested to fund school activities," she noted.Headmaster Canon Ncube also addressed the need for parental involvement, urging parents and guardians to guide and support learners, especially during the critical examination period. "We are encouraging parents to assist in guiding learners on proper conduct to reduce bullying, thieving, alcohol consumption, and fighting," he said. Ncube emphasized that the home environment is essential for moral upbringing and urged parents to remain vigilant against the increasing prevalence of drug and substance abuse among young people.The school's proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its students have been met with approval from local authorities, who continue to advocate for safer transportation solutions across Bulawayo to protect schoolchildren.