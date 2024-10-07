Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

News / Local

Farmers in Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, are enduring sleepless nights as they struggle to pump water for their livestock, grappling with the severe impacts of the El Niño-induced drought. Villagers have reported significant disruptions to their daily routines, as they devote considerable time to sourcing water for their animals amidst escalating water shortages.Matabeleland North Proportional Representation MP Sethulo Ndebele highlighted the urgent nature of the water crisis, noting that the drought has forced villagers to endure long hours at boreholes to ensure their livestock have enough to drink. "Water is the most pressing issue we face. Many boreholes are either drawing water from deep underground or have run dry," Ndebele explained. "Those who manage to pump water often find themselves sleeping at the boreholes just to secure water for their livestock."The harsh weather conditions have compelled villagers to spend extended periods away from home in search of water sources and grazing land for their animals. "Many of the boreholes are obsolete and problematic. In some areas, there are only a few boreholes, forcing villagers to seek water elsewhere for both domestic use and livestock, which is incredibly challenging," she added. "This situation is harming the livestock sector, prompting many to cull their herds to manage the crisis. We hope for early rains this year. If they come late, we will lose even more livestock."Ndebele has called on the government and development partners to intervene by drilling new boreholes to alleviate the crisis and help villagers protect their livestock while meeting their basic water needs.Thabani Bhebhe, a villager from Siyabalandela North Ward 9 Maqethuka under Chief Tategulu, echoed Ndebele's sentiments, describing the dire circumstances faced by residents. "We are enduring a dire situation here in Maqethuka. The water shortage forces us to travel long distances for both domestic and livestock water, often leading us to sleep near these scarce sources," he said.Bhebhe expressed concern that the limited number of functional boreholes has created significant challenges, affecting their daily activities. "We should be preparing for the planting season, but our exhaustion from sleepless nights hinders us," he lamented.As the drought continues, villagers are increasingly worried about the threat to their livestock and livelihoods, urging authorities to take immediate action to address the water crisis before it escalates further.