Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

A massive fire broke out at Mbare Musika market in Harare on Tuesday night, wreaking havoc on the bustling informal trade hub and destroying countless properties and livelihoods. The blaze, which started late in the evening, continued to rage through the night, leaving market stalls and merchandise in ashes.The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are yet to ascertain how the inferno started.In a commendable display of community spirit, a local emergency assistance group mobilized approximately 90,000 litres of water to aid the Fire Brigade in containing the flames. Mbare Musika is one of Harare's largest informal trading centers, and the fire sparked panic among vendors and shoppers, drawing large crowds to the scene.As firefighters battled the blaze, police were called in to disperse crowds that began looting from the market amid the chaos. Officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) successfully managed to restore order as efforts to extinguish the fire continued.By around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the Harare City Council provided an update confirming that the fire had been contained. "The fire at Mbare Musika is now under control only after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cleared the huge crowd that had gathered. Fire tenders and water bowsers provided by the Emergency Help Group managed to gain access to the fire. Well done to the City of Harare Fire Team once again for a great job and a big thank you to ZRP and the Emergency Help Group," read the council's update.While the fire is now under control, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Many vendors have lost their stock, with Mbare Musika serving as a vital source of income for thousands of traders. Local authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the fire in the coming days.This tragic incident comes as a severe blow to both the market and the many families who rely on it for their livelihoods, highlighting the urgent need for improved fire safety measures and support for affected vendors.