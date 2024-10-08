Rhema church founder dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley has died.The church said on Tuesday night that McCauley, 75, had died at home, surrounded by loved ones.In a statement released on behalf of the family, senior Pastor Joshua McCauley said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader. Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones at 18:46."He had stepped back from his role as pastor but "remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ", the church said."His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime."