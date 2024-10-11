Latest News Editor's Choice


Teacher nudes rattle high school

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | Views
In a dramatic turn of events, a teacher from Mzilikazi High School, Plaxedis Kumbirayi Munyaradzi, has taken five of her colleagues to court, accusing them of sexual harassment and emotional abuse.

Munyaradzi alleged that one of the accused, Ruth Muzanangwo, had obtained nude photos of her from her ex-lover's wife and was threatening to release them on social media. Munyaradzi further accused Muzanangwo of spreading rumors that her ex-lover had sexually abused her. However, Muzanangwo denied all accusations, stating, "I deny all the allegations levelled against me. She is imagining things. I do not even know her ex-lover... All that she is saying is a product of her imagination."

The situation at the school has reportedly been tense, with previous reports made to the police and investigations conducted by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Muzanangwo expressed her frustration, saying, "We have suffered more than enough at the hands of this woman... After investigations, the officials told us to live in peace."

Another accused, Lawrence Mashakani, was alleged to have sent Munyaradzi sexually suggestive messages and to have inappropriately touched her in the staff room. Munyaradzi claimed, "He grabbed me from behind before rubbing his manhood against my buttocks." Mashakani denied the accusations, maintaining that after they had a disagreement, he avoided further interactions with her.

Munyaradzi also sought a peace order against Nokuthula Hlabangana, whom she accused of starting the turmoil by spreading rumors of her affair with a married man and distributing her nude photos. Hlabangana denied the accusations, stating, "As a result of this, the environment at the school is not conducive. We are just frustrated."

The accusations extended to Constance Sibanda, the wife of Munyaradzi's ex-lover, who was accused of collaborating with other teachers to tarnish Munyaradzi's reputation. Sibanda refuted the claims, describing Munyaradzi as "full of drama" and denying any involvement in the alleged actions.

Munyaradzi further accused her ex-lover, Eric Ngwenya, of sexual assault, though the case was reportedly settled at an earlier stage. She claimed Ngwenya insulted her and branded her mentally unstable. Ngwenya, however, denied the accusations and said it was Munyaradzi who had insulted his wife.

In response to the allegations, presiding magistrate Challenge Mahembe granted Munyaradzi a peace order against all five of her colleagues. The peace order prohibits verbal and emotional abuse and mandates that the accused maintain peaceful relations with her for the foreseeable future.

Source - bmetro

