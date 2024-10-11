Putin's arrest failed

News / Local

Since March 17, 2023, Vladimir Putin has been under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. The Russian president is allegedly responsible for war crimes in Ukraine and specifically for the deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.Despite this warrant, the Kremlin dictator visited an international forum in Turkmenistan. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the country's authorities to arrest him.However, Turkmenistan has not ratified the Rome Statute and is not obliged to implement it. Putin didn't visit the countries that approved this document after the ICC warrant was issued.However, in early September, he visited Mongolia, which didn't arrest the war criminal, despite appeals from Kiev and human rights activists. The Kremlin dictator visits friendly leaders of other states with impunity, even if there are only a few of them.