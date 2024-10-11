Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Peter Ndlovu wants ex-Chiefs star Musona out of retirement

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 16:52hrs | Views
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Peter Ndlovu has made a public call for former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona to come out of international retirement and rejoin the Zimbabwe national football team, The Warriors.

Musona, 34, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Okhdood Club, retired from international football two years ago. Over the course of his 12-year career with The Warriors, the forward, affectionately known as the "Smiling Assassin," scored 24 goals in 51 appearances. His experience and goal-scoring prowess have left a lasting impact on Zimbabwean football.

The plea from Ndlovu, shared on X (formerly Twitter), comes just after Musona's fellow countryman Khama Billiat came out of retirement in August. Ndlovu, who is now Sundowns' team manager, believes that Musona still has the ability to contribute significantly to the national side, especially as they continue their journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

"Khama, your country always needed you. Thanks for returning, boy," Ndlovu tweeted. "The confidence you instil in the team is unimaginable. The likes of Wales have vastly been improving & learning from you. We hope Knowledge (Musona) can give us another 10 games so that he surpasses the record goals."

Ndlovu, one of Zimbabwe's most revered football icons, holds a remarkable career record himself. He enjoyed a successful stint in England with Birmingham City and Sheffield United before moving to Sundowns in 2004, where he won two league titles. Now in a managerial role, Ndlovu hopes Musona's return could inspire and guide younger players in The Warriors squad.

As Zimbabwe continues its AFCON 2025 qualification campaign, the potential return of Musona could bolster the team's efforts. However, it remains to be seen if the former captain will heed Ndlovu's call and make a comeback for the national side.

Source - online

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1774 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 978 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2351 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1460 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 458 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1116 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2627 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3146 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views