Peter Ndlovu wants ex-Chiefs star Musona out of retirement

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Peter Ndlovu has made a public call for former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona to come out of international retirement and rejoin the Zimbabwe national football team, The Warriors.Musona, 34, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Okhdood Club, retired from international football two years ago. Over the course of his 12-year career with The Warriors, the forward, affectionately known as the "Smiling Assassin," scored 24 goals in 51 appearances. His experience and goal-scoring prowess have left a lasting impact on Zimbabwean football.The plea from Ndlovu, shared on X (formerly Twitter), comes just after Musona's fellow countryman Khama Billiat came out of retirement in August. Ndlovu, who is now Sundowns' team manager, believes that Musona still has the ability to contribute significantly to the national side, especially as they continue their journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers."Khama, your country always needed you. Thanks for returning, boy," Ndlovu tweeted. "The confidence you instil in the team is unimaginable. The likes of Wales have vastly been improving & learning from you. We hope Knowledge (Musona) can give us another 10 games so that he surpasses the record goals."Ndlovu, one of Zimbabwe's most revered football icons, holds a remarkable career record himself. He enjoyed a successful stint in England with Birmingham City and Sheffield United before moving to Sundowns in 2004, where he won two league titles. Now in a managerial role, Ndlovu hopes Musona's return could inspire and guide younger players in The Warriors squad.As Zimbabwe continues its AFCON 2025 qualification campaign, the potential return of Musona could bolster the team's efforts. However, it remains to be seen if the former captain will heed Ndlovu's call and make a comeback for the national side.