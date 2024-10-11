Latest News Editor's Choice


Collen Malatji issues fiery warning to Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 17:17hrs | Views
In a passionate and defiant address during a march from Luthuli House to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton, African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji delivered a sharp ultimatum to President Cyril Ramaphosa, demanding immediate economic reforms to create a more inclusive economy. Malatji warned that failure to implement these changes could result in drastic actions, including the possibility of mobilising the youth to take over the Union Buildings.

The march, organized by the ANCYL, drew scores of young South Africans to the financial hub of Sandton. Demonstrators carried placards calling for economic justice and job creation, reflecting deep frustrations with the country's sluggish economy and persistently high youth unemployment rates.


During his address, Malatji expressed the Youth League's dissatisfaction with South Africa's economic structure, which he argued continues to serve only a small, privileged segment of the population. He stressed that the current framework is failing the country's youth, who bear the brunt of high unemployment and limited opportunities for economic advancement.

"If President Ramaphosa does not listen to the cries of the youth, we will be forced to take matters into our own hands. The time has come for an economy that works for the majority, not the minority," Malatji declared.

Malatji's speech also included a bold statement about his readiness to assume leadership if necessary. “If Ramaphosa continues to ignore us, I will install myself as President to ensure that the voices of young South Africans are heard,” he warned. His remarks highlighted the growing disillusionment among the youth, who are becoming increasingly impatient with the slow pace of economic reform.

The ANCYL's demands focused on critical issues such as reducing youth unemployment, fostering entrepreneurship, and implementing land reforms. Malatji emphasized the need for government policies that empower marginalised communities and ensure that young people have access to opportunities in the workforce.

In addition to addressing government officials, Malatji also directed his message at corporate leaders, urging them to take responsibility for transforming South Africa's economic landscape. The choice of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as the march's endpoint was symbolic, underscoring the ANCYL's belief that economic power is concentrated in too few hands.

Malatji's call for action reflects broader discontent among South Africa's youth. With youth unemployment at over 60%, many young people feel left behind by an economy that fails to generate sufficient job opportunities. The ANCYL sees these dire economic conditions as a recipe for future instability unless immediate and meaningful reforms are enacted.

The Youth League also called for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to utilize the province's nasi ispani mass youth employment programme to employ ANC volunteers, a move Malatji believes would further empower young people aligned with the party's vision.

As the ANCYL intensifies its demands, Malatji has made it clear that the organisation will continue to put pressure on both the government and the private sector until tangible progress is made. The Youth League has already signalled that, if their demands are ignored, they will escalate their actions, potentially leading to mass protests across the country.

The ANCYL's bold stance has drawn mixed reactions, with some lauding Malatji for championing the cause of economic justice, while others have criticised his aggressive rhetoric and calls for drastic measures. Nonetheless, Malatji and the Youth League remain resolute in their commitment to fighting for an inclusive economy that benefits all South Africans, particularly the youth.

As tensions build, the country will be closely watching how President Ramaphosa responds to the ANCYL's demands. Whether through dialogue or confrontation, the outcome could shape the future of South Africa's political and economic landscape.

